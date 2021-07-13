Heritage First Headlines. Rome OKs $1 million home construction incentives. $57 million ecommerce/manufacturing site proposed for Calhoun. Services set for Gordon accident victim. COVID: Bartow total rises; Piedmont (Cartersville Medical) to require vaccinations.
