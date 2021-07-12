Add new comment
A little more than half of Yolo County’s residents are now fully vaccinated, and the phase where thousands of people were eagerly signing up for the vaccine has ended. What’s next? Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson appears on Davisville today to help us understand the status of the disease in Yolo County as of mid-July 2021. The subjects include herd immunity, the delta variant, answering questions from individuals who are reluctant to get the vaccine, and the ambiguity of not knowing what behavior is completely safe, even when you’re fully vaccinated.kdrt.org
