Rome commissioners OK using up to $1 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for construction incentives in hopes of easing housing crunch.
By unanimous vote, Rome City commissioners have earmarked $1 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to “incentivize” housing development in the community. The vote came Monday night after 20 minutes reading some of the provisions developed by the Special Committee on Housing chaired by Commissioner Wendy Davis. Commissioners Bill Collins, Mark Cochran and Jamie Doss as well as Mayor Craig McDaniel each presents questions or else background on not only the stimulus program for “workforce housing” but also the use of federal funds on the project.hometownheadlines.com
