Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Rome commissioners OK using up to $1 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for construction incentives in hopes of easing housing crunch.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy unanimous vote, Rome City commissioners have earmarked $1 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to “incentivize” housing development in the community. The vote came Monday night after 20 minutes reading some of the provisions developed by the Special Committee on Housing chaired by Commissioner Wendy Davis. Commissioners Bill Collins, Mark Cochran and Jamie Doss as well as Mayor Craig McDaniel each presents questions or else background on not only the stimulus program for “workforce housing” but also the use of federal funds on the project.

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Cochran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workforce Housing#Housing Development#Infrastructure#Houses#Multiple Clusters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
House RentConcord Monitor

Insufficient rental inventory fuels low vacancy rate, median rent increase

Rental vacancies are still on the floor and median rents are climbing, according to the 2021 New Hampshire Residential Rental Cost Survey Report published Thursday by the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority (NHHFA). “Unfortunately, in many ways, there’s not a lot that’s very surprising here. This is very consistent with...
San Diego, CAPLANetizen

'Housing for All of Us' Initiative Unveiled in San Diego

"[San Diego] Mayor Todd Gloria announced a package of initiatives Monday aimed at producing more homes across the city that residents of all income levels can afford," according to an article from the City News Service and published by KPBS. According to the article, the city's Planning Department is working...
Nebraska City, NEkmaland.com

Nebraska City Commissioners hold budget workshops this week

(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City's City Council will be hard at work this week as the budgeting process for the next fiscal year begins. The commissioners are slated to meet Monday-Thursday this week at 8 a.m. each day in the ROWE Safety Complex to begin the fiscal year that begins on October 1st. Mayor Bryan Bequette says the first part of the budgeting process is an evaluation of where the city is at when it comes to revenue.
Real EstateWMDT.com

Single-family housing borrowers get some much needed relief from the USDA

DELMARVA – Another part of the announcement on Monday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Rural Development; they are extending COVID-19 relief for Single-Family housing borrowers. We’re told this special relief measure provides new alternatives for borrowers to help them achieve up to a 20% percent reduction in their...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden administration releases COVID funds to boost local economies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday released $3 billion in COVID-19 rescue funds aimed at helping localities bolster their economies in the wake of the pandemic, calling on communities to seek funding for a range of revitalization projects. The funding, authorized by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan...
Oregon Stateslashdot.org

Oregon Congressman Proposes New Space Tourism Tax

How about making too-big-to-fail companies like Amazon actually pay taxes?. 1 reply beneath your current threshold. If you took every nickel and dime of wealth from every billionaire in the US - that's every share of tax, every investment, every dollar their homes and yachts are worth - you would get somewhere around $4 trillion dollars. That would be enough to fund the federal government, every state government and every city government for 6 months. Then what do you do?
Macon County, NCthemaconcountynews.com

Federal funding drying up for KIDS Place; commissioners step in

KIDS Place is a private nonprofit, nationally accredited child advocacy center serving children in Macon County. Before KIDS Place was established, child abuse victims in Macon County were often shuffled from one place to another. Although caring professionals worked in those agencies, families were forced to go from agency to agency in order to meet the informational needs of those agencies. The places that professionals were meeting to talk with children were not always the best places for children to feel secure enough to tell the truth. They were certainly not child-friendly settings.
Burlington, MAWicked Local

Burlington receives first round of federal COVID relief funding

Burlington is beginning the process for allocating and reporting funds received this spring under the American Rescue Plan Act. The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package included $350 billion in direct aid to states and cities designed to replenish tax revenue shortfalls as businesses locked down during the pandemic. Many state and local governments were forced to make cuts or halt capital spending.
Denver, COdenvergazette.com

Denver to spend 30% of federal COVID relief funds on restoring service cuts

Denver will spend 30% of its $308 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funds on restoring and supplementing city services that were cut during the pandemic. The City Council approved this spending plan Monday, solidifying the first distribution of the $308 million granted to Denver through the American Rescue Plan Act passed in March.
Forsyth County, NCwfdd.org

Forsyth County Accepting Applications For Federal Relief Funds

Forsyth County is now accepting applications for financial relief through American Rescue Plan Act funding. The ARPA funding is designed to help turn the tide on the pandemic, address the economic fallout, and stimulate a strong and equitable recovery. The Forsyth County government is now accepting applications and is holding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy