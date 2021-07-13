Rome commissioners OK using up to $1 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for construction incentives in hopes of easing housing crunch.

KIDS Place is a private nonprofit, nationally accredited child advocacy center serving children in Macon County. Before KIDS Place was established, child abuse victims in Macon County were often shuffled from one place to another. Although caring professionals worked in those agencies, families were forced to go from agency to agency in order to meet the informational needs of those agencies. The places that professionals were meeting to talk with children were not always the best places for children to feel secure enough to tell the truth. They were certainly not child-friendly settings.