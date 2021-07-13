Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Inbox: Its impact is not the same for all sports

thedallasnews.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBesides winning, what is the primary goal of this year's team?. Y'all take over the column for a week, and this is what I come back to?. OK, Outsider Inbox is over. What's the plan for the next three weeks?. We're back to the usual format, and I have the...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Runyan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Football#Basketball#Eagles#Philly#Ks Ii#Nfl Com#Perkasie#Packer Report#Packers St#Indy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him. "My Aaron...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

There’s Reportedly Been A Major ‘Tip’ In Aaron Rodgers Situation

Sportsbooks have reportedly received a major “tip” in the situation with Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has yet to report to Green Bay this offseason. The MVP quarterback did not show up for voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp. It’s unclear when – or if – he’ll report to training camp later this month.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: What Packers Want For Aaron Rodgers Revealed

The Green Bay Packers’ asking price for Aaron Rodgers is understandably high. According to multiple reports, Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. He reportedly demanded a trade earlier this offseason. The Packers have yet to give into that request, while Rodgers has yet to show up for any offseason function. Rodgers skipped voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
NFLPopculture

Packers' Davante Adams Makes Surprising Move Amid Aaron Rodgers Drama

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only member of the Green Bay Packers having issues with the team. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has broken off long-term contract extension talks. Adams and the Packers have no plans to resume talks as training camp starts next week. Rapoport said the two sides have been talking for months, "but they are now in a bad place."
NFLPosted by
FanSided

DeAndre Hopkins’ Deal Creates Issues for Packers & Davante Adams

I’m sure you’ve heard the news by now; according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Green Bay Packers and star wideout Davante Adams have “broken off” extension talks. The two sides had been negotiating for months, but according to Rapoport, the offers from Green Bay would not have...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Packers seal deal with A. Rodgers–but it’s the wrong one

The Green Bay Packers and Rodgers finally have an understanding and a deal to make things official… Amari Rodgers that is. Sorry, Aaron Rodgers fans!. Green Bay has finally signed the 21-year-old wide receiver after some delay in their negotiation. Full details of the deal were not disclosed, but it came as a good news for the team as they can now head to training camp with all their 2021 rookies under contract.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Not Just Aaron Rodgers? Davante Adams, Packers Reportedly In ‘Bad Place’

Aaron Rodgers apparently isn’t the only superstar feuding with the Green Bay Packers. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday, citing sources, that the Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams have broken off long-term contract extension talks. There currently are no plans to resume those talks, per Rapoport, who’s hearing the...
NFLmilwaukeesun.com

Inbox: The separator is consistency

A younger player will handle more and more on his plate as he goes along Mike Spofford. Mike Spofford, I find it highly unlikely that you "waltz" into the office at 9 a.m. I do see you walking calmly, with a purposeful stride, into your pocket universe, with eyes and ears open to whatever Wes might be plotting ...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears fans, let’s all laugh at the Green Bay Packers

This week, NFL training camps open around the league. A select number of Chicago Bears fans will be allowed to see their team in action this year, unlike in 2020. The biggest draw, this year, is rookie quarterback Justin Fields. He’s had the fan based hyped since the moment he was drafted — and it’s about time there’s an electricity within this fan base.
NFLoverthecap.com

Packers and Davante Adams at Contract Impasse

In a season full of Packers drama it looks like we can add another situation to their list as the Packers and star receiver Davante Adams are apparently far apart on a new deal according to Ian Rapoport. This was always going to be a difficult contract for the Packers...
NFLPackers.com

Inbox: It's an impressive group

How do you think of the rookie class this year for the Packers?. It's an impressive group. Eric Stokes﻿, Josh Myers﻿, and Amari Rodgers may have been on the field more this offseason than any other rookies I've covered the past 10 years besides Darnell Savage﻿. The Packers put all three players to work this spring.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Vikings

According to PFF’s Brad Spielberger, with WR Anthony Miller being traded to Houston, the Bears will use WR Allen Robinson more in the slot in 2021. PFF’s Doug Kyed says the Bears are high on second-year WR Darnell Mooney, with one league source telling him after the Miller trade: “Darnell Mooney is about to explode.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Toughest defenses Green Bay will face this season

The toughest defenses the Green Bay Packers will face in 2021. With Green Bay facing another tough schedule, the offense will have their hands full as they will be challenged by several powerhouse defenses. It will be interesting to see how the Packers’ high-octane offense will respond to the challenge.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Packers, Davante Adams End Talks

The Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams have ended their long-term extension talks (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). There are no current plans to resume them, putting the Packers star on course for free agency after the 2021 season. The two sides have been talking for months now, but...
NFLCBS Sports

Ranking NFL's top six QB hotspots as training camps begin: What to expect with Packers, Texans and more

Training camps are open, more will open this week and still we have lingering quarterback drama across the league. It's not rampant, mind you. Not widespread. But the hotspots we have been talking about all winter, spring and summer long remain very much unresolved and tension remains as high as ever in places like Green Bay and Houston. It's rare to have quarterbacks who have accomplished as much as Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson remaining essentially in limbo this time of year, albeit in one case (Rodgers) by their own choosing, and with Watson, a combination of his trade demands, anger at the organization and his own personal issues as he remains under investigation for sexual misconduct by the league and authorities with his civil process playing out.
NFLNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Out As Vikings Coach Faces Job Loss For Refusing Vaccine

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused the Minnesota Vikings of "discrimination" after the football team's assistant coach faced being ousted for refusing the coronavirus vaccine. Rick Dennison has been offensive line coach/run game coordinator for the past two seasons but he is now reportedly out because he did not want...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Michael Irvin Doubles Down On His Vaccine Stance

Nearly 80-percent of NFL players have gotten at least one shot of one of the COVID-19 vaccines so far. There is a vocal group of players that are resisting the league’s various efforts to get them to take the vaccine, and they got called out big time by Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy