The Toronto Blue Jays announced yesterday that they have traded right-hander T.J. Zeuch to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for cash considerations. Drafted by the Blue Jays in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft, the University of Pittsburgh alum struggled to find a regular spot on the big league roster, compiling a 4.59 ERA over the past three seasons. He was used sparingly during that time, appearing in 13 games (seven starts), and would go on to finish his Blue Jays career with 31 strikeouts through 49.0 innings. He would be designated for assignment on July 20th to make room for catcher Alejandro Kirk after his 60-day injured list stint was over.