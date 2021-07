The coronavirus is causing many paradigm shifts, not the least of which is the evolving trend toward remote working. Combined with the advent of technology, especially 5G, the digital transformation of business is spawning a generation of what some call “digital nomads,” or business people preferring remote working situations. Companies large and small are all aboard as well, for obvious reasons. Here’s a look at the nomad transformation. It’s a migratory movement out of the traditional work/lifestyle space that agents, investors, and property owners need to take advantage of, rather than falling victim.