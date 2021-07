Former Indianapolis Colts player, Trev Alberts has been appointed as the new athletic director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The attention now is not only on the NFL broadcaster but also on his family. Trev Alberts’ wife, Angela Alberts, and their youngest child was present at the announcement of his new appointment. So there’s a lot of questions about who Angela Alberts is. She is relatively private and stays off social media, though she has been present at almost every major milestone of Trev’s career. We reveal more about her in this Angela Alberts wiki.