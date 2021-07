The Bard is back in New Orleans! The New Orleans Shakespeare Festival, like so many other festivals, productions, and live shows, was cancelled last summer as the COVID-19 pandemic made any event in-person impossible. This year, the Shakespeare Festival has returned with a production of A Comedy of Errors, a tale of mistaken identity and mischief as a pair of twins that were switched find themselves in the same city as adults. The festival's production has set the hilarity that ensues in the 1980s, filled with all the bright colors and oversized suits of the time.