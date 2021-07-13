Mickey Guyton Announces Album – Remember Her Name – Available September 24th 2021
Mickey Guyton has announced that her album, Remember Her Name, will arrive this September. Mickey shared, "Couldn't be more proud to tell you that my new album Remember Her Name will be released on September 24th! I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them."
