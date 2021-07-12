Cancel
Sidney, NE

Sheila M. Conley

News Channel Nebraska
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheila M. Conley, age 75, of Sidney, NE passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Church of the Nazarene in Sidney, NE with Pastor Lee Eads officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Cremation has been held. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday from 1-6:00 P.M. to sign Sheila’s register book and leave condolences for the family. Family will not be present. You may view Sheila’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Services will be recorded and available on our website for viewing.

