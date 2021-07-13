Cancel
Carly Pearce Shares What You Didn’t See On Screen

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you seen the video of Carly Pearce being invited to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry by Dolly Parton?. Turns out that you’re only seeing part of the story. As you might know already, Carly used to work at Dollywood when she was a teenager, and also has always looked up to Dolly as a musical hero, so when she was asked to film a video recounting her days working at the East Tennessee theme park, Carly was more than happy.

