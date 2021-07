While most of us were baking bread and Zooming in our loungewear during lockdown, country crooner Darius Rucker was trying his hand at something much cooler. "I had a big goal of teaching myself to play piano. I had this vision of playing “Let Her Cry” live and just going over to the piano to surprise the crowd when I pulled that out of my hat" Rucker said. "I’m still nowhere near knowing how to play, so safe to say that won’t be happening any time soon."