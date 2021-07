(Bloomberg) -- Oil held the bulk of a three-day advance to trade above $71 a barrel on optimism that rising demand will tighten the global market. West Texas Intermediate was 0.3% lower in early Asian trading after rallying more than 8% in the preceding three sessions. The run of gains means prices are little changed on the week, having recouped almost all of Monday’s slump, when crude plunged amid concern the spread of the delta coronavirus variant would crimp consumption just as the OPEC+ alliance added more barrels.