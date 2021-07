This week on The Maris Review, Yaa Gyasi joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her book, Transcendent Kingdom, out now from Knopf. There’s something really great about doing a deep dive into subject matter you don’t know anything about. It felt like I was getting to stretch these old muscles that I used to enjoy using but had forgotten about: that of learning something new. I started with [childhood friend and neuroscientist] Tina as a primary resource, and she was very helpful and showed me books and articles that might be useful to me. It was a deep dive into the very specific world of neuroscience and optogenetics. But all that said, I’m still a layperson and there’s still so much about that world that I can’t understand about what’s going on in the science even after having read these research texts. Understanding that I was a layperson and that other laypeople would be reading the book made it easier to think about how to translate the science that I was reading into something that people could easily understand and keep up with.