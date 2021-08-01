Waldorf Air Force Lieutenant Facing Federal Charges for Using a Hidden Camera to Produce Child Pornography

A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Jason Daniel Ort, age 36, of Waldorf, Maryland, with possession and production of child pornography. The criminal complaint was filed on June 16, 2021 and unsealed on July 7, 2021 after Ort’s arrest and initial appearance in U.S District Court in Greenbelt, Maryland. Ort is detained pending trial.

The criminal complaint was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Brigadier General Terry Bullard, Commander Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

According to the criminal complaint, Ort was arrested in Syracuse, New York on October 2, 2020 for unlawful surveillance after an adult complainant informed law enforcement that they noticed a small camera placed in their bedroom on October 1, 2020. Upon further inspection, the complainant located an SD card which the complainant removed from the camera and reviewed. The complainant advised law enforcement that there was video content on the SD card allegedly depicting a minor female victim between the ages of five and eight-years-old using the restroom and showing Ort entering the bathroom and adjusting the camera.

As detailed in the criminal complaint affidavit, on October 6, 2020 an Onondaga County Court Judge issued a warrant to search Ort’s personal laptop and SD card. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office detectives allegedly observed a video on the SD card that depicted a minor female victim between the ages of eight and ten years of age undressing and showering. Additionally, a forensic review of Ort’s laptop allegedly revealed hundreds of images of minor females in various sexual poses, child sexual abuse material, and several videos of child pornography depicting prepubescent children. A review of Ort’s SD card allegedly contained six videos of child pornography, including a ten-minute video that depicted two minor victims bathing in the shower with the assistance of an adult female.

On November 16, 2020, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and OSI executed a search warrant at Ort’s Waldorf, Maryland residence. During the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement allegedly recovered multiple devices including two external hard drives and a laptop. A federal search warrant was subsequently executed on Ort’s seized devices. The affidavit alleges that law enforcement recovered several videos of minor victims recorded on a hidden bathroom camera as well as a compilation video comprised of adult females using the restroom. A review of the second external hard drive allegedly revealed key word searches of the terms related to child pornography. Lastly, investigators allegedly discovered a web history event for a website titled “Citizen’s Guide to U.S. Federal Law on Child Pornography”.

If convicted, Ort faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years for production of child pornography as well as a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.