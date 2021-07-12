Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peterborough, NH

New emergency shelter coalition helps area churches to house people in n

ledgertranscript.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that housing, particularly rental housing, is an increasing scarcity in the Monadnock region. Less-visible is the pressure that puts on the area’s few existing emergency and transitional shelters, where capacity is maxed out and wait lists can be years-long. More pop-up emergency shelters in the region could help, according to the newly-formed Eastern Monadnock Housing Security Coalition. The group, comprised of towns, nonprofits, and faith-based communities, formed this winter to promote housing security. One way to do that is to work with area churches, or other entities with room to spare, to create safe spaces that provide shelter in an emergency.

www.ledgertranscript.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NH
City
Peterborough, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing First#Congregational Church#Emergency Shelters#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
POTUSReuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Swimming & SurfingABC News

It's a keeper: Caeleb Dressel wins Olympic gold on his own

TOKYO -- Caeleb Dressel tossed his gold medal from a winning relay at the Tokyo Olympics to a teammate in the stands. He’s keeping his second one. Dressel edged defending champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia in a thrilling finish to win the 100-meter freestyle on Thursday and earn his first individual Olympic gold.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Tsunami watch issued for Hawaii after 8.2M quake hits Alaska

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii on Wednesday evening following a large earthquake off the Alaska peninsula. According to Honolulu Star Advertiser, The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center listed the magnitude as 8.1 and said “an investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii.” But the U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was magnitude 8.2 and hit 56 miles (91 kilometers) east southeast of Perryville, Alaska.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

CDC yet to release COVID data behind mask reversal

More than a day after issuing new guidance that vaccinated people should wear masks indoors – recommendations that are likely to affect millions of Americans in the form of private and public mask mandates – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to release the data behind its decision.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Bob Odenkirk recovering from 'heart related' issue after collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set

Actor Bob Odenkirk was stable and recovering Wednesday, a day after he collapsed on the set of his AMC series, "Better Call Saul," his representatives confirmed. Odenkirk, 58, was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and prompted worry from friends and fans as uncertainty about his condition lingered into the morning. His representatives said in a statement that he was in "stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident."

Comments / 0

Community Policy