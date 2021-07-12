New emergency shelter coalition helps area churches to house people in n

It’s no secret that housing, particularly rental housing, is an increasing scarcity in the Monadnock region. Less-visible is the pressure that puts on the area’s few existing emergency and transitional shelters, where capacity is maxed out and wait lists can be years-long. More pop-up emergency shelters in the region could help, according to the newly-formed Eastern Monadnock Housing Security Coalition. The group, comprised of towns, nonprofits, and faith-based communities, formed this winter to promote housing security. One way to do that is to work with area churches, or other entities with room to spare, to create safe spaces that provide shelter in an emergency.