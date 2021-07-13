Cancel
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone unveils roadmap for Season Four Reloaded

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe contents of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone‘s latest mid-season refresh have been detailed, with new maps, new modes and more arriving on July 15. The latest new arena for multiplayer mode is the paintball-themed Rush, another map making its return from Black Ops II. It’ll arrive with a new Paintball Moshpit playlist that swaps out the blood and bullets with paintball sounds & effects for that authentic painball feel. Another new mode is the long-awaited return of one of the Call of Duty series oldest modes, Capture the Flag. Two new weapons will also arrive with the OTs 9 SMG and the Mace in melee, and a new Operator for the NATO side in the form of Weaver.

www.videogamer.com

Related
Video Gamespsu.com

Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War Is Getting A Free Trial From July 22-29

Treyarch has announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War will be kicking off a free-to-play period from July 22 across all platforms. The free-to-play trial will wrap up on July 29, and will give players a chance to sample a number of content from the Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War Multiplayer and Zombies offering, including Mauer Der Toten and playlists from the new Rush map.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Brings Nukes to Most Multiplayer Modes

Treyarch and Activision detailed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season Four Reloaded update this week with some good news for those hunting for high killstreaks: Nukes are back in business. The breakdown of the update confirmed that the 30-kill Nuke killstreak will be brought to pretty much every Multiplayer game mode with the exception of just a few. Dropping Nukes won’t end the match like it did in games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but it will wipe all players when it’s called in.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.20 Patch Notes

Update 1.20 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PS5, this update is version 1.020.000. Season 4 Reloaded is finally here, bringing a much-needed mid-season refresh to the game. New weapons, modes, operators, and more are coming to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with the release of update 1.20. The content won’t go live until Season 4 Reloaded officially releases on July 15, but the preloading has already started for some players. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.20.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Play Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War free for a limited time; dates and contents

Activision and Treyarch have announced a limited-time promotion for access totally free a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War en sus multiplayer modes Y Zombies. Of July 22-29 (Thursday to Thursday), users of PlayStation, Xbox or PC consoles will be able to access this Free Trial for free; what’s more, any progress made can be carried over to the full game in case we decide to acquire the title later.
Video Gameswccftech.com

CoD: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 4 Refresh Adds Zombies Chapter, Warzone Mode, More

We’re around a month into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 4, and as usual, Activision is preparing to “Reload” the season with more content. The refresh will include the next major Zombies chapter, “Mauer Der Toten,” a new objective-based mode for Warzone, a map and modes for multiplayer (including the return of classic Capture the Flag), and more! You can check out a trailer for Mauer Der Toten, below.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Company of Heroes 3 announced and will launch on PC in 2022

Publisher Sega and developer Relic Entertainment have announced the return of their WW2 RTS franchise, as Company of Heroes 3 has been revealed and set for a PC launch in 2022. This new entry in the series will focus on the fight in the Mediterranean, with the Allies taking back...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Maneater: Truth Quest expansion DLC set for August 31 release

Tripwire Interactive has announced that the Maneater: Truth Quest expansion DLC will arrive for the Shark-PG at the end of August. Following on from the events of the main game, the Truth Quest expansion sees the return of narrator Trip Westhaven, voiced by Rick and Morty’s Jerry voice actor Chris Parnell. Going from nature documentaries to full-blown conspiracy theorist, you’ll still be playing as the mutated bull shark, only this time investigating the Naval Wildlife Organisation’s nefarious goings-on under Port Clovis.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania showcases Wonderous Worlds in latest trailer

Sega has released a new trailer for the upcoming release of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania this October. In case you missed the original announcement, the game marks the 20th anniversary of the puzzle franchise, and will feature remastered levels from the first three Super Monkey Ball releases on the Nintendo Gamecube, given a fresh 2021 lick of paint.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD soars to adventure in its launch trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD releases for the Nintendo Switch tomorrow, so of course there’s a launch trailer to mark the occasion. In case you’ve somehow not been keeping up, the game is a remaster of Link’s 2011 adventure originally released for the Wii. Set right at the beginning of the series’ various timeline, it tells the origins of the fabled Master Sword and the kingdom of Hyrule.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Adds DualSense Support on PC

The DualSense’s unique features – its adaptive triggers and haptic feedback – weren’t supported by games on PC when the controller launched alongside the PS5 last November, but since then, slowly but surely, we’ve been seeing a few notable games add support for the controller’s features on PC. The latest...
Video Gamescodelist.biz

COD Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded: Mauer Der Toten’s scary zombies arrive

The long-awaited day for Call of Duty players has come: as announced, COD Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded officially kicked off at the crack of dawn, with an update so big that it doesn’t seem like a simple update at all mid-season. Let’s go to the discovery of the main news! The greatest boast of Season 4 Reloaded is the new chapter of the Zombie mode titled Mauer Der Toten, in which players are called to navigate the dark streets of a war-torn Berlin, including a U-Bahn infested with the undead. , and enlist Klaus, a new robotic companion who will aid Requiem’s ​​agents in their battle against the horde. Among the new items is the Special cola Kick of the mule, which allows you to carry three weapons instead of the two predefined (in the dispensers), the LT53 Kazimir grenade (crafting table), which produces a black hole-like effect that attracts and neutralizes the undead nearby and the Wonder Weapon CRBR-S, an energy pistol with an orbiting repeater and three unique upgrades via Mod Kits that transform it into a completely new Wonder Weapon each time.PlayStation players also exclusively get Rush, the latest map in Onslaught mode for two players. In this place, they are called to survive a sphere of the dark ether that never stops moving and enemies that never stop reproducing. By surviving 20 waves of accelerated assault, they will unlock the Blueprint of the Chemtaminate LMG weapon. In Multiplayer comes the Rush map (6v6) and the Capture the Flag mode. Rush is a small map set in and around a speedball court, from Call of Duty Black Ops 2. It features narrow choke zones and abundant outdoor paintball structures. In Capture the Flag, as easily imaginable, it is necessary to take the flag of the enemy team and bring it back to base before they capture their own. A short respawn timer encourages smart and tactical play, with an equal emphasis on offense and defense. The new in-game challenges allow you to unlock a new weapon, that is the OTS 9 (also available in Warzone), a fearsome SMG that makes sparks from a short distance. It can be unlocked via a dedicated in-game challenge, or you can choose to purchase the Infiltrator bundle in the shop. The Flanged Mace, a new melee weapon, will also arrive during Season 4 Reloaded. To celebrate the launch of Season 4 Reloaded, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will be free from July 22-29, offering various Multiplayer and Zombies playlists, including the new maps Rush and Mauer der Toten.
Video GamesGamespot

Every Call Of Duty Game, Reviewed: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops 4, WWII, And More

Call of Duty is a force to be reckoned with in the video game industry. It has, for the past 14 years, been the dominant first-person shooter in a market with some serious contenders. The series has had to evolve to maintain its edge, and despite being developed by multiple different studios, the entirety of the Call of Duty series has almost consistently garnered widespread acclaim from critics and players alike. People will always debate the merits of an annualized series, especially one that seems to thrive on iteration, but Call of Duty shows no signs of slowing down.

