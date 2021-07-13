James L. Sawyer, Sr. of Elizabeth City, July 10

James Lionel Sawyer, Sr. 87 of Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 5, 1934, in Camden, NC to the late Walter Sawyer and Desie Virginia Overton Sawyer and the widower of Ruth Herner Sawyer. He was the owner and operator of Sawyer Home Repair and Remodeling and Hall’s Creek Bait and Tackle Shop; a member and past president of the Nixonton Ruritan Club for over thirty years and a charter member and past president of the Elizabeth City Bass Masters for over forty years.