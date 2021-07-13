Tyler Cowen: Is Haiti governable right now?

No clear line of succession has emerged 11 days after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. The president of the Haitian senate, Joseph Lambert, says he should be in charge. But another man, Dr. Ariel Henry, has a claim. He had just been appointed to the prime ministership by President Moise two days before his death. And he has just received the backing of influential members of the international community. And there's a third man, too, Claude Joseph, who had been serving as prime minister. He's declared himself in charge and remained in his role with the support of the Haitian military and police.