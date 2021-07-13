Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Tyler Cowen: Is Haiti governable right now?

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe political chaos that has followed the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise reflects a broader truth: Some nation-states are simply not viable in their current form. Growing incentives for corruption, coupled with unstable internal politics, can tear apart many governments. Haiti’s troubles are severe. A parliamentary election slated for...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Cowen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Aid#Haitian#Supreme Court#Venezuelan#Un#Bloomberg Opinion#George Mason University#American#Bloomberg Lp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Nigeria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Related
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Announcement of a Unity Government in Haiti

The United States welcomes efforts by Haiti’s political leadership to come together in choosing an interim Prime Minister and a unity cabinet to chart a path forward in the wake of the heinous assassination of Jovenel Moïse. The formation of this interim government is a positive and necessary step to respond to the Haitian people’s needs and begin restoring Haiti’s democratic institutions.
POTUSNPR

Interim Prime Minister Of Haiti Addresses The Future Of Haiti's Government

No clear line of succession has emerged 11 days after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. The president of the Haitian senate, Joseph Lambert, says he should be in charge. But another man, Dr. Ariel Henry, has a claim. He had just been appointed to the prime ministership by President Moise two days before his death. And he has just received the backing of influential members of the international community. And there's a third man, too, Claude Joseph, who had been serving as prime minister. He's declared himself in charge and remained in his role with the support of the Haitian military and police.
Foreign PolicyPine Tree

NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on U.S. Government Delegation to Haiti

Washington, DC…On July 11, a United States interagency delegation with representatives from the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, and National Security Council traveled to Haiti in response to the Haitian government’s request for security and investigative assistance following the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. The delegation reviewed the security of critical infrastructure with Haitian government officials and met with the Haitian National Police, who are leading the investigation into the assassination. The delegation also met with Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph and Prime Minister-Designate Ariel Henry in a joint meeting, as well as Senate President Joseph Lambert, to encourage open and constructive dialogue to reach a political accord that can enable the country to hold free and fair elections.
POTUSFox News

Biden tells reporter she's a 'pain in the neck' for question about Veterans Affairs

President Joe Biden called a reporter a "pain in the neck" Monday in the Oval Office for asking him a question that was off his preferred topic of Iraq. Sitting in the Oval Office with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Biden smiled as NBC's Kelly O'Donnell asked him to comment on Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough's announcement that front-line VA workers would be required to get a coronavirus vaccine.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Ron DeSantis' 2024 road just hit a major Covid-19 bump

(CNN) — For the past year or so, Ron DeSantis has been on a roll. The Florida Republican governor's laissez-faire approach to Covid-19 -- and the relatively low number of cases and deaths in such a large and elderly state -- turned him into a celebrity in the same circles where Donald Trump is a secular saint.
SportsAOL Corp

'Russia' continues to make mockery of Olympic ban

TOKYO — Four guys from Russia, wearing Russian colors, climbed up a podium to receive gold medals and listen to a Russian song right after a few onlookers chanted, “Rus-SEE-a, Rus-SEE-a,” the forever Russian chant. Russia, however, didn’t win the men’s gymnastics team event here Monday. Nope. Not at all....
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Buttigieg, husband Chasten mocked for complaining about $4,500 rent in DC

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is getting roasted on social media after his husband complained about rent prices in Washington, D.C., claiming they couldn’t afford anything bigger than a one-bedroom apartment. In an interview with The Washington Post, Buttigieg's husband, Chasten Buttigieg, said their new Eastern Market digs are a...
PoliticsBBC

German lawyers wrangle over pensioner's WW2 tank in basement

Lawyers in Germany are wrangling over how to deal with a pensioner who stored a World War Two tank, anti-aircraft gun and torpedo in his basement. The items were removed from a house in the northern town of Heikendorf in 2015 with the help of the army. Prosecutors and defence...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mexican Archaeologists Forced to Bury an Unusual Discovery Made in Old Aztec Capital

In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico have announced they plan to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part of the Albarradón de Ecatepec: a flood-control system of dikes and waterways constructed to protect the historical city of Tenochtitlan from rising waters. Tenochtitlan, widely viewed as the capital of the Aztec Empire, featured numerous dam systems to prevent flooding from torrential rains, but Spanish conquistadors failed at first to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy