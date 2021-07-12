Cancel
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF POPE DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 61-PR-21-195

Pope County Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 16, 2021 at 8:30 A.M., a hearing will be held in this Court at Glenwood, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Deidre A. Ruegemer, whose address is 14247 – 100th Avenue, Villard, MN 56385, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

