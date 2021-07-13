Cancel
Presidential Election

Commentary: Grant makers must fund the big dreams of the youth movement

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndividuals and organizations invested millions of dollars to turn out the youth vote in the 2020 elections. Youth civic engagement groups saw their budgets double and even triple. The results of this investment in the energy, innovation and vision of young leaders were stunning: 50 percent of young people (ages 18-29) voted in the 2020 presidential election — an 11-point increase from 2016, according to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University. The old stereotypes — young people don't vote, don't bother contacting them — were finally put to rest.

