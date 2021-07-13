Commentary: Grant makers must fund the big dreams of the youth movement

The Youth Justice Fund in Ypsilanti is an organization that tries to assist citizens, sentenced as youth to a term of imprisonment, with services and resources necessary to ensure full participation in their communities. Led by activists, faith-based leaders, attorneys, social workers, local small business owners, and concerned citizens, the organization offers many programs for those it aims to help. The fund pairs with local businesses to provide returning citizens jobs, along with the opportunity to be financially independent, and giving them the skills to be successful in the workplace and beyond. It also offers housing, transportation, education, and healing and health programs.