Questions remain about the biolability of dissolved black carbon along the combustion continuum

Arising from Y. Qi et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18808-8 (2020). The heating and partial combustion of organic matter produces a continuum of organic compounds ranging from partially altered, biolabile molecules to highly refractory graphite1. The apparent biolability of compounds formed at lower charring temperatures (<300 °C)2 is akin to the process of humans cooking food to improve digestibility and nutrient absorption. Here, the term biolability refers to carbon fractions with rapid microbial turnover rates (within days to weeks). At high charring temperatures (>450 °C), organic matter can undergo aromatization to form polycondensed and graphitic type structures that resist biodegradation3,4. Black carbon (BC) refers to the condensed aromatic fraction of thermally altered biomass that accumulates in carbon reservoirs over thousands of years. This long-lived BC fraction has become synonymous with refractory organic carbon (OC) and has garnered the most attention in recent years because it shows promise in terms of carbon sequestration and mitigation strategies. After formation, the composition of BC cycled in aquatic systems is further modulated by hydrophobicity, which governs the partitioning of BC molecules to the dissolved phase (DBC)5,6. Qi et al7. adapt this definition and describe BC as a “group of condensed byproduct chemicals,” which is consistent with their use of chemothermal oxidation (CTO) to quantify and characterize the thermally stable, residual fraction of BC that remains after heating. Other analytical approaches, such as the benzenepolycarboxylic acid (BPCA) method, access condensed aromatic fractions of BC by oxidative chemistry paired with radiocarbon dating rather than inferring thermal stability 8,9.