A backlog in the state’s health department added three deaths to Door County’s weekly COVID19 report that came out on Thursday morning. One death from the months of February, March, and April were inserted to bring the county’s COVID19 death total to 30. The county did 91 tests this week, and seven were positive. Door County added three hospitalizations due to the virus this week, which puts the overall total since the pandemic at 108. Public Health encourages those 12 years old and above to get vaccinated as soon as possible.