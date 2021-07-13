Cancel
Body weight gain rather than body weight variability associated with increased risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

By Eun Ju Cho, Su Jong Yu, Gu Cheol Jung, Min-Sun Kwak, Jong In Yang, Jeong Yoon Yim, Goh Eun Chung
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeight loss, the most established therapy for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), is frequently followed by weight regain and fluctuation. The aim of this study was to investigate whether body weight change and variability were independent risk factors for incident NAFLD. We conducted a longitudinal cohort study. Among the 1907 participants, incident NAFLD occurred in 420 (22.0%) cases during median follow-up of 5.6 years. In the multivariate analysis, there was no significant association between weight variability and the risk of incident NAFLD. The risk of incident NAFLD was significantly higher in subjects with weight gain ≥ 10% and 7% < gain ≤ 10% [hazard ratios (HR), 2.43; 95% confidence intervals (CI), 1.65–3.58 and HR, 1.73; 95% CI, 1.26–2.39, respectively], while the risk of incident NAFLD was significantly lower in those with −7% < weight loss ≤ -−3% (HR, 0.33; 95% CI, 0.22–0.51). Overall body weight gain rather than bodyweight variability was independently associated with the risk of incident NAFLD. Understanding the association between body weight variability and incident NAFLD may have future clinical implications for the quantification of weight loss as a treatment for patients with NAFLD.

www.nature.com

Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Weight Loss

The vitamin deficiency linked to increased belly fat. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to reduced belly fat, research shows. The conclusions come from a study including thousands of people. The researchers measured people’s total body fat and abdominal (belly) fat, along with their vitamin D levels. The results...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
Weight LossPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This diabetes drug leads to better weight loss

In a new study from the University at Buffalo, researchers found that people with Type 2 diabetes who were prescribed SGLT2 inhibitors lost more weight than patients who received GLP-1 receptor agonists. The study sought to evaluate the difference in weight loss caused by the antidiabetic medications—both of which work...
Canceraustincountynewsonline.com

Natural Compound In Vegetables Helps Fight Fatty Liver Disease

A new study led by Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists shows how a natural compound found in many well-known and widely consumed vegetables can also be used to fight fatty liver disease. The study demonstrates how non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD, can be controlled by indole, a natural compound...
Weight Losswomansworld.com

Fight Inflammation, Weight Gain, and Disease with This Delicious Tea

Inflammation is the body’s normal response to invaders. When harmful substances enter our body, the immune system reacts to create an inflammatory response that helps protect us from infections and diseases. However, chronic inflammation is a whole other ball game. When we’re chronically inflamed, the body starts to attack healthy cells, making us more susceptible to issues like weight gain, fatigue, bloating, and a number of other serious health conditions. Luckily, supplementing our diet with natural, anti-inflammatory foods is a great way to nix inflammation and restore our good health. Enter raspberry leaf tea.
ScienceEurekAlert

3D imaging reveals neural 'vicious cycle' in fatty liver disease

With the application of a novel three-dimensional imaging technology, researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have discovered that one portion of the autonomic nervous system in the liver undergoes severe degeneration in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The study, which is conducted in mice and human liver tissue, shows that the degeneration of nerves is correlated with the severity of liver pathology. The results are being published in the journal Science Advances.
Fitnessbelmarrahealth.com

High Levels of Sedentary Behavior Associated with an Increased Risk of OSA

For those suffering from sleep apnea, being sedentary for too long during the day may be contributing to the condition. A new study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital examined the relationship between the risk of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and active lifestyles and found a link between the two. OSA...
FitnessPosted by
Woman's World

Getting In This Many More Steps Each Day Can Reverse Fatty Liver Disease

It’s difficult to argue with the facts on fatty liver disease. As noted by the Boston Medical Journal of Open Gastroenterology, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is the most common cause of chronic liver disease across the globe. It’s also closely linked to obesity, so most treatment plans usually involve a general statement to the patient to “lose weight.”
DrinksUnion Leader

Coffee seen reducing risk of chronic liver disease by 21%

Having coffee — ground or instant, caffeinated or decaf — may be good for your liver, reducing your risk of chronic liver disease by 21%, compared with those who do not drink coffee. In addition, those who drink three to four cups of coffee a day are roughly half as...
FitnessNeuroscience News

Harmful Body Fat Not Only Increases Your Waistline, but Also Your Risk of Dementia

Summary: Higher body fat leads to increased atrophy of the brain’s gray matter and a greater risk of cognitive decline, researchers report. It’s the global epidemic that affects two in every five adults, but as obesity continues to expand waistlines worldwide, researchers at the University of South Australia are warning that harmful body fat can also increase the risk of dementia and stroke.
Weight LossPosted by
Woman's World

Lose Weight, Lower Blood Sugar, and Reduce Cholesterol With This $10 Supplement

Getting the right vitamins and minerals in one’s diet is extremely important — especially if you’re trying to manage your weight, or have a metabolic health condition like diabetes or high cholesterol. But we get it, eating enough of certain nutrients can be extremely difficult. Luckily, supplements like konjac can give us the nutritional boost we need to live a long, healthy life.
CancerNature.com

Lack of intrafollicular memory CD4 + T cells is predictive of early clinical failure in newly diagnosed follicular lymphoma

Despite a characteristic indolent course, a substantial subset of follicular lymphoma (FL) patients has an early relapse with a poor outcome. Cells in the microenvironment may be a key contributor to treatment failure. We used a discovery and validation study design to identify microenvironmental determinants of early failure and then integrated these results into the FLIPI. In total, 496 newly diagnosed FL grade 1–3 A patients who were prospectively enrolled into the MER cohort from 2002 to 2012 were evaluated. Tissue microarrays were stained for CD4, CD8, FOXP3, CD32b, CD14, CD68, CD70, SIRP-α, TIM3, PD-1, and PD-L1. Early failure was defined as failing to achieve event-free survival at 24 months (EFS24) in immunochemotherapy-treated patients and EFS12 in all others. CyTOF and CODEX analysis were performed to characterize intratumoral immunophenotypes. Lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression was the only predictor of early failure that replicated with a pooled OR 2.37 (95%CI 1.48–3.79). We next developed a bio-clinical risk model (BioFLIPI), where lack of CD4 intrafollicular expression moved patients up one FLIPI risk group, adding a new fourth high-risk group. Compared with BioFLIPI score of 1, patients with a score of 2 (OR 2.17; 95% CI 1.08–4.69), 3 (OR 3.53; 95% CI 1.78–7.54), and 4 (OR 8.92; 95% CI 4.00–21.1) had increasing risk of early failure. The favorable intrafollicular CD4 T cells were identified as activated central memory T cells, whose prognostic value was independent from genetic features. In conclusion, lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression predicts early failure in FL and combined with FLIPI improves identification of high-risk patients; however, independent validation is warranted.
ScienceNature.com

Antimicrobial and cytotoxic activity of green synthesis silver nanoparticles targeting skin and soft tissue infectious agents

Combining traditional medicine with nanotechnology therefore opens the door to innovative strategies for treating skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs) and also contributes to the fight against the rise of antimicrobial resistance. Acanthospermum australe (Loefl.) Kuntze is a medicinal plant used by indigenous peoples in northeastern Argentina to treat SSTIs. Spherical and stable silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) of 14 ± 2 nm were synthesized from the aqueous extract of A. australe and silver nitrate. The antimicrobial activity against main species causing SSTIs and cytotoxicity on peripheral blood mononuclear cells of AgNP solution and its synthesis components were evaluated. Compared to its synthesis components, AgNP solution showed greater antimicrobial activity and lower cytotoxicity. The antimicrobial activity of AgNPs was due to the silver and not to the metabolites of the aqueous extract present on the surface of the nanoparticles. The plant extract played an important role in the formation of stable AgNPs and acted as a modulator of cytotoxic and immune responses.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Comparison of liver biopsies before and after direct-acting antiviral therapy for hepatitis C and correlation with clinical outcome

Direct-acting antivirals (DAA) have replaced interferon (IFN)-based therapies for hepatitis C virus. In this retrospective clinical study, we examined differences in histopathologic features in paired liver biopsies collected from the same patient before and after DAA and correlated these findings with clinical outcome. Biopsies (n = 19) were evaluated by quantitative imaging analysis to measure steatosis and fibrosis. Most patients had decreased steatosis in their post-treatment, follow-up biopsies. However, one patient had a striking increase in steatosis (from 0.86 to 6.32%) and later developed decompensated cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This patient had a marked increase in fibrosis between biopsies, with a CPA of 6.74 to 32.02. Another patient, who already had bridging fibrosis at the time of her pre-treatment biopsy, developed cholangiocarcinoma after DAA. Even though the overall inflammatory activity in the post-treatment biopsies significantly decreased after treatment, 60% of patients had persistent portal lymphocytic inflammation. In summary, DAAs decreased steatosis and hepatic inflammation in most patients, although some may have persistence of lymphocytic portal inflammation. Patients known to have advanced fibrosis at treatment initiation and who have other risk factors for ongoing liver injury, such as steatosis, should be followed closely for the development of adverse outcomes, such as portal hypertension and primary liver cancers.
ScienceNature.com

Effective variant filtering and expected candidate variant yield in studies of rare human disease

In studies of families with rare disease, it is common to screen for de novo mutations, as well as recessive or dominant variants that explain the phenotype. However, the filtering strategies and software used to prioritize high-confidence variants vary from study to study. In an effort to establish recommendations for rare disease research, we explore effective guidelines for variant (SNP and INDEL) filtering and report the expected number of candidates for de novo dominant, recessive, and autosomal dominant modes of inheritance. We derived these guidelines using two large family-based cohorts that underwent whole-genome sequencing, as well as two family cohorts with whole-exome sequencing. The filters are applied to common attributes, including genotype-quality, sequencing depth, allele balance, and population allele frequency. The resulting guidelines yield ~10 candidate SNP and INDEL variants per exome, and 18 per genome for recessive and de novo dominant modes of inheritance, with substantially more candidates for autosomal dominant inheritance. For family-based, whole-genome sequencing studies, this number includes an average of three de novo, ten compound heterozygous, one autosomal recessive, four X-linked variants, and roughly 100 candidate variants following autosomal dominant inheritance. The slivar software we developed to establish and rapidly apply these filters to VCF files is available at https://github.com/brentp/slivar under an MIT license, and includes documentation and recommendations for best practices for rare disease analysis.
Houston, TXMedicalXpress

Better strategies needed for managing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease in adults

(HealthDay)—Effective screening, diagnosis, and management strategies are needed for patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), according to a special report published online July 26 in Gastroenterology. Fasiha Kanwal, M.D., from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and colleagues reviewed and discussed the literature on global...

