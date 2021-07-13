Association between statin medication and hearing impairment in a national health screening cohort

Dyslipidaemia is a major risk factor for cardio-vascular disease, as it promotes atherosclerosis. While cross-sectional studies have identified higher serum cholesterol amongst individuals with the A blood group, there is less evidence from prospective studies whether this translates into a higher risk of dyslipidaemia that requires treatment, nor if this genetic factor interacts with smoking status. This study aimed to prospectively determine potential associations between smoking, ABO blood groups, and risk of incident dyslipidaemia requiring treatment, and to assess associations over strata of blood ABO group. We assessed associations between blood ABO group, smoking and dyslipidaemia in 74,206 women participating in the E3N cohort. We included women who did not have cardiovascular disease at baseline. Logistic regression was used to determine associations between ABO group, smoking and prevalent dyslipidaemia at baseline. Cox proportional hazard models were then used to determine if blood ABO group and smoking were associated with the risk of incident dyslipidaemia, amongst women free of dyslipidaemia at baseline. At baseline 28,281 women with prevalent dyslipidaemia were identified. Compared to the O-blood group, the non-O blood group was associated higher odds of with prevalent dyslipidaemia (ORnon-O = 1.09 [1.06: 1.13]). Amongst the women free of dyslipidaemia at baseline, 6041 incident cases of treated dyslipidaemia were identified during 454,951 person-years of follow-up. The non-O blood groups were associated with an increased risk of dyslipidaemia when compared to the O-group (HRnon-O = 1.16 [1.11: 1.22]), specifically the A blood-group (HRA = 1.18 [1.12: 1.25]). Current smokers were associated with an increased risk of incident dyslipidaemia (HR smokers = 1.27 [1.16: 1.37]), compared to never-smokers. No evidence for effect modification between smoking and ABO blood group was observed (p-effect modification = 0.45), although the highest risk was observed among AB blood group women who smoked (HR = 1.76 [1.22: 2.55]). In conclusion, the non-O blood groups, specifically the A group were associated with an increased risk of dyslipidaemia. Current smokers were associated with a 30% increased risk of dyslipidaemia. These results could aid in personalised approaches to the prevention of cardiovascular risk-factors.