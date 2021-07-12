Cancel
Australia tops Team USA in second exhibition game

By Archive
NBA
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS — These games don’t count. Right now, that is the only saving grace for USA Basketball. And for quite probably the first time in 29 years of NBA players suiting up for the national team, there was a smattering of boos when a game ended — on home soil, no less.

NBANBA

Damian Lillard Talks Team USA, 'Good Pressure' And What Representing The USA Means To Him

It’s fair to say that the USA Men’s National Basketball team did not get their campaign to win gold at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo off to the best start. Unpredictability has been a hallmark of society in the last 18 months, so while it was unexpected, perhaps it should not have been too surprising to see the United States lose friendlies to Nigeria and Australia in their first two exhibitions during their training camp in Las Vegas. They’ve since managed to get off the international schneid with a win versus Argentina, though a rematch versus Australia and a matchup versus Spain in their exhibition finale will give a better indication of just how prepared Team USA is after just over a week of preparation.
SportsNBA

Tokyo Olympics: Team USA vs. Iran - live score, updates, and more

Team USA bounces back from their opening game defeat against France, curisng to a comfortable 120-66 win over Iran. Damian Lillard led six players in double figures with 21 points as Team USA shot the lights out, connecting on 19-of-39 from the 3-point line. If you missed any of the...
BasketballSporting News

USA vs. Spain score, results: Team USA wins final exhibition before Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. men's basketball team looked much more like a gold-medal favorite on Sunday night than in its previous outings. Team USA displayed its offensive firepower in an 83-76 win over Spain, the squad's final exhibition before it heads to Tokyo for the 2021 Olympics. Damian Lillard (19 points, six assists, four rebounds, four steals, two blocks) and Kevin Durant (14 points, two rebounds, two assists, two blocks) unsurprisingly led the way, but the Americans got a major boost from Keldon Johnson, who was promoted to the main roster after Kevin Love's withdrawal. The Spurs forward had 15 points off the bench and finished with the best plus-minus of any Team USA player (plus-18).
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBASporting News

Damian Lillard powers Team USA past Spain in final exhibition game

Team USA closed out their exhibition series with an 83-76 win over Spain in Las Vegas — their final tune up ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Damian Lillard led the way with 19 points and six assists, while Keldon Johnson added 15 points and Kevin Durant 14 as they finish with a 2-2 record through four games played.
NBANBA

Lillard Leads Team USA In Bounce Back Blowout Versus Iran

There’s a 16-hour time difference between Tokyo and Portland, so when the Group A match between the United States and Iran tipped off at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, folks back on the west coast were furiously trying to find a stream of the game at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday night. Damian...
NBAnetsdaily.com

Kevin Durant scores 10 as Team USA picks up must-needed win, defeating Iran, 120-66

Back in the driver's seat. After falling to France in the Olympic opener Sunday, Team USA bounced back in blowout fashion, defeating Iran (0-2), 120-66. With the statement victory, Team USA stands at 1-1 in Group A. A win over the Czech Republic this weekend would ensure a place in the quarter-finals. The Czech lost to France by 20 on Wednesday.
NBANewsweek

Gregg Popovich Gets Heated With Reporter After Team USA Loss to Australia

Team U.S.A. head coach Gregg Popovich got into a heated exchange with a reporter following his team's 91-83 loss against Australia in an exhibition game. Monday's night loss in Las Vegas came just two days after the three-time defending Olympic champions lost to Nigeria in the first of five games in preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...

