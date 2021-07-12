Australia tops Team USA in second exhibition game

The U.S. men's basketball team looked much more like a gold-medal favorite on Sunday night than in its previous outings. Team USA displayed its offensive firepower in an 83-76 win over Spain, the squad's final exhibition before it heads to Tokyo for the 2021 Olympics. Damian Lillard (19 points, six assists, four rebounds, four steals, two blocks) and Kevin Durant (14 points, two rebounds, two assists, two blocks) unsurprisingly led the way, but the Americans got a major boost from Keldon Johnson, who was promoted to the main roster after Kevin Love's withdrawal. The Spurs forward had 15 points off the bench and finished with the best plus-minus of any Team USA player (plus-18).
