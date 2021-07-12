Australia tops Team USA in second exhibition game

It’s fair to say that the USA Men’s National Basketball team did not get their campaign to win gold at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo off to the best start. Unpredictability has been a hallmark of society in the last 18 months, so while it was unexpected, perhaps it should not have been too surprising to see the United States lose friendlies to Nigeria and Australia in their first two exhibitions during their training camp in Las Vegas. They’ve since managed to get off the international schneid with a win versus Argentina, though a rematch versus Australia and a matchup versus Spain in their exhibition finale will give a better indication of just how prepared Team USA is after just over a week of preparation.