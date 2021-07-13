Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton, UT

Petersen, Todd Reese

By Logan Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a bright and sunny day Todd was brought into this world on May 10, 1940 in Newton, Utah to Vance and Shirley (Reese) Petersen. Todd was the 3rd of 8 in the family. He passed away on July 7, 2021. His mother always said he was the best baby any one could have asked for. He was a man about town during his high school years. He was known for his quick wit and short sayings as we called them Toddisims. He was an excellent and talented athlete receiving many honors and awards including all state and full ride scholarship in basketball to continue his love of the game in college. He was an avid hunter with his dad, brothers and sons. He later became a truck driver and was for over 50 years and drove over a million miles without an accident. He drove for Miller's, Petrolane, Cache Valley Dairy and most of all Don Stockley Trucking who was his good friend. He was a true cowboy in life and in his heart. He went on many cattle roundups in the Woodruff area with his cousin Darwin for many years Todd also helped his good friend Ken Dagley with his cattle from his home town Newton Utah. He loved the rodeos and loved to watch his children participate in them. He married Tamra Welling 1958. They had three children, 2 daughters and 1 son, Cathie Jones, Reese, Susie Maughan. They later divorced. He married Sherri Boulton and together had 3 children two boys and 1 daughter, Jack Cade, Chance and Camron Radmall. He has 17 Grandchildren and 25 Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father Vance and mother Shirley and two brothers Steven and David. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Sherri, of Riverton his 6 children Cathie Jones (Arne) Malad, ID, Reese Petersen (Jill) of Providence, Suzie Maughan (Todd) of Newton, Jack Cade Petersen (Chantelle) Genola, Chance Petersen (Ashley) Riverton and Camron Radmall (Josh) Genola, his brothers Scott Petersen Gallatin, MT, Jed Petersen Lewiston, UT, Johnny Petersen Brush, CO, Erik Petersen, Ogden and sister Rosemary Petersen Gallatin, MT. A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 1:00-2:30 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. Services will follow at 2:45 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan, Utah. Interment at Riverton City Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com .

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodruff, UT
Local
Utah Basketball
City
Ogden, UT
City
Providence, UT
City
South Jordan, UT
Local
Utah College Basketball
City
Riverton, UT
City
Newton, UT
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Petrolane#Cache Valley Dairy#Chance#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy