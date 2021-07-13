Cancel
Ryan Weiss, Professional Baseball Player With A Storied Past

985thesportshub.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Weiss is a professional baseball player in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. At the time of this interview, he was playing with the Amarillo Sod Poodles however, was promoted to AAA with the Reno Aces shortly after we recorded. Ryan’s dad took his own like and mom died before he...

BasketballPosted by
The Spun

France Star Has Brutally Honest Comment On Team USA

The United States men’s basketball team has the best collection of pure talent of any team at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The Americans are led by NBA stars like Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green and more. However, Team USA is off to an 0-1 start this...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For U.S. Basketball Team

Stephen A. Smith is among those who have taken to social media to react to the United States men’s basketball team’s shocking loss on Sunday. Team USA, led by Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, suffered a loss in its opening game of the Summer Olympics on Sunday morning. The Americans were upset by France, 83-76, in the opening contest of the group stage.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Padres’ Big Trade

The San Diego Padres are going for it. Sunday evening, the NL West contenders made the first huge move of the trade deadline. San Diego has acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the move. “The San...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Unbeaten Heavyweight Goes 13-0 With TKO

Quiet time for big time boxing at the moment with the start of the Olympics. Nice to see team USA getting off to a solid start. Looks to be some great fighters in this year’s games. Garbage atmosphere though. Very strange. Hopefully team USA can give a strong showing. Some...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Edge Shouts Out AEW Star On Smackdown

If you were lucky enough to catch the newest airing of Smackdown, you were really in for a treat all around, but one of the coolest moments is when we saw Edge (somewhat) break kayfabe and give praise where praise is due to those who were beside him along the way in his long and storied history throughout the world of professional wrestling. Goldberg Last WWE Raw Appearance Revealed.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NBA Scout Has Telling Comment On Bronny James

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is one of the top recruits in his high school class. The 2023 recruit is the No. 6 combo guard and No. 30 overall recruit in the class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. Given his name, it’s fair for fans...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Several Arizona Baseball players selected in MLB Draft

With the 2021 MLB Draft moving into day two of action, it was a busy day for Arizona Baseball as several Wildcats hear their names called. The 2021 Arizona Baseball season may not have ended the way many had hoped, nonetheless, it was still a productive year as the Wildcats returned to Omaha for the first time since 2016.
Combat SportsPosted by
XXL Mag

Blueface Punches Fan Who Rushed Boxing Ring After Blueface Won Match – Watch

Blueface won his debut fight at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 19 and also appeared to take home the W in a wild post-fight brawl with a fan. Blue and TikTok personality Kane Trujillo fought on Friday night (July 23), but it was the post-fight celebration that had people talking. In video captured of the incident, Blueface is being congratulated by his opponent and his opponent's team in the middle of the ring following the bout. A man in a blue hat and glasses then steps up and says something inaudible to the "Thotiana" rhymer. Whatever the man said didn't sit right with Blue, who quickly hit the guy with a punch, sending the man spilling backwards. Chaos ensues as the Cali rapper continues to punch the guy while security tries to subdue the man.
MLBbluegoldnews.com

Two More Mountaineer Baseball Players Drafted

Junior right-handed pitcher Madison Jeffrey and junior left-hander Adam Tulloch of the West Virginia University baseball team were selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers on the final day of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday. Jeffrey was taken by the defending World Series champions in the 15th round (462nd overall),...
Omaha, NEmycentralnebraska.com

Creighton Baseball Signs Three Players for 2022

Creighton’s baseball program has signed three players for next season. Chris Esposito will join the Bluejays as a graduate transfer from Nebraska-Omaha. The outfielder hit .301 with eight home runs and 37 RBI in 43 games for the Mavericks last season. Tommy Lamb joins CU as a sophomore after pitching...
MLBKLTV

East Texans heading to professional baseball teams after MLB Draft

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Five East Texans heard their names called in the 2021 MLB Draft. The first player with ties to the area was former TJC Apache pitcher Taylor Broadway. Broadway was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 6th round. Former Tyler Legacy Red Raider Parker Bates was the first local resident to have his name called. He went in the ninth round to the Kansas City Royals.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Phillies Reportedly Interested In Trade For 8-Time All-Star

Believe it or not, the Philadelphia Phillies are just four games back of the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. The Phillies, as a result, are expected to be buyers ahead of MLB’s July 30 trade deadline. According to baseball insider Jon Heyman, the Phillies are...
NBAthespun.com

Report: Why Team USA Players Are Unhappy With Gregg Popovich

Team USA’s loss to France in their first game of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo has sent shockwaves through the sports world. But it appears to have also exposed some growing frustrations between the players and head coach Gregg Popovich. According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the players are...
BaseballStarkville Daily News

SHS baseball player commits to EMCC

Caden Tate announced on Twitter Tuesday that he had been offered and has committed to East Mississippi Community College. Tate was a starter for SHS head coach Luke Adkins for the majority of last season and progressed well for the Yellow Jackets throughout the season. Adkins said Tate has enjoyed...

