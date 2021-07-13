Ryan Weiss, Professional Baseball Player With A Storied Past

Blueface won his debut fight at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 19 and also appeared to take home the W in a wild post-fight brawl with a fan. Blue and TikTok personality Kane Trujillo fought on Friday night (July 23), but it was the post-fight celebration that had people talking. In video captured of the incident, Blueface is being congratulated by his opponent and his opponent's team in the middle of the ring following the bout. A man in a blue hat and glasses then steps up and says something inaudible to the "Thotiana" rhymer. Whatever the man said didn't sit right with Blue, who quickly hit the guy with a punch, sending the man spilling backwards. Chaos ensues as the Cali rapper continues to punch the guy while security tries to subdue the man.