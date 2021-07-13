Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Malaysia shuts vaccination center after 204 staff infected

By EILEEN NG
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Malaysia shut down a mass vaccination center in its worst-hit state Tuesday after more than 200 medical staff and volunteers tested positive for the coronavirus. The closure was the first of a vaccination center and came as the country's new confirmed infections breached five figures Tuesday,...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
105K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhyiddin Yassin
Person
Khairy Jamaluddin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Infectious Diseases#Immunization#Selangor#Bernama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Signs You Have a Breakthrough Infection After Vaccination

While breakthrough COVID-19 infections are rare once an individual has been fully vaccinated, they are possible and even expected. On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, they note "vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control." However, "no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people" and "there will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19." This week, former E! News host and podcaster Catt Sadler shared her breakthrough infection experience, revealing that she tested positive for the Delta variant after being fully vaccinated. Read on to see if you might have a breakthrough infection—get tested if you think you do—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalstheedgemarkets.com

Malaysia to allow commercial sale of Covid-19 vaccines

KUALA LUMPUR (July 16): Malaysia will soon allow the commercial sale of Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Chinese firms Sinopharm and Sinovac, Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Friday, as authorities try to ramp up inoculation rates amid surging cases. Malaysia has one of the region's highest number of coronavirus infections per-capita but also one of its fastest vaccination rates. About 39% of its adult population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthBloomberg

Malaysia Plans Leeway for People, Companies on Full Vaccination

Malaysia plans to ease restrictions for individuals who have been fully inoculated and consider allowing companies to be fully operational if their workers receive both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The details will be announced soon, Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a briefing on Friday, hours before Finance Minister Tengku...
PharmaceuticalsMetro International

Malaysia to stop using Sinovac vaccine after supply ends: minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s health ministry on Thursday said the country will stop administering the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China’s Sinovac once its supplies end, as it has a sufficient number of other vaccines for its programme. Malaysia’s inoculation drive will be largely anchored by the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine...
Public HealthMedscape News

Multisystem Inflamatory Syndrome After SARS-CoV-2 Infection and COVID-19 Vaccination

Mark B. Salzman; Cheng-Wei Huang; Christopher M. O'Brien; Rhina D. Castillo. Emerging Infectious Diseases. 2021;27(7):1944-1948. We report 3 patients in California, USA, who experienced multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) after immunization and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection. During the same period, 3 adults who were not vaccinated had MIS develop at a time when ≈7% of the adult patient population had received ≥1 vaccine.
Public Healthdailyjournal.net

Malaysia’s Parliament reopens after 7-month virus suspension

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia’s Parliament reopened Monday for the first time this year after a seven-month suspension due to a coronavirus emergency that has failed to curb a worsening pandemic. Lawmakers are expected to question Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s emergency declaration and his government’s management of the pandemic after...
Asiakfgo.com

Malaysia will not extend state of emergency, says law minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia will not extend a months-long national state of emergency when it ends on Aug. 1, law minister Takiyuddin Hassan said on Monday. The Southeast Asian country has been under emergency rule since January, with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin arguing it was needed to curb the spread of COVID-19. But critics have slammed the move and accused the premier of trying to cling to power amid a slim majority.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Malaysian PM to justify shutting parliament to fight Covid

(July 25): Malaysia’s parliament will sit for the first time this year on Monday (July 26), providing lawmakers an opportunity to grill Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin over his government’s handling of the pandemic and the economy. The five-day sitting will see Malaysia’s emergency declaration and bills on fake news and...
Orlando, FLwfla.com

COVID-19 outbreak reported after 16 infected in Orlando 911 call center

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Orlando officials confirmed Tuesday that 16 employees at a 911 Communication Center had tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said all of the employees are self-isolating and six employees are in quarantine, due to possible exposure or are experiencing symptoms. The Communication Center took the following measures...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Malaysia's Total Coronavirus Infections Rise Above 1 Million

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic surpasssed 1 million on Sunday after the country's health ministry reported a record 17,045 new coronavirus cases. The total number of infections in the country stood at 1,013,438. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christian...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Deadly drug-resistant superbug spreading in US

Cases of a deadly fungal infection resistant to all existing treatments have been spreading through nursing homes and hospitals in the United States for the first time, health officials said.Outbreaks of Candida auris, an emerging yeast infection first identified in Asia in 2009, were reported in a Washington DC care home and at two Dallas, Texas, hospitals.Among the cases were several that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.“This is really the first time we’ve started seeing clustering of resistance” in which patients seemed to be getting the infections from each other, said Dr Meghan Lyman, a medical...

Comments / 0

Community Policy