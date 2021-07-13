Cancel
Finding the Recipe for Test Automation Challenges with the Automation Cookbook

By Daniel Shain
jaxenter.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt should be easier to find answers to basic questions, but for testers working with automation, there hasn’t really been a go-to resource for this. The Automation Cookbook, a new test automation resource, aims to solve this issue for the engineering community. The Automation Cookbook is filled with individual bite-sized video recipes that solve specific problems testers might be having at any given moment.

