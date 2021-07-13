Finding the Recipe for Test Automation Challenges with the Automation Cookbook

As I’ve been diving deeper into the world of Data Science, there’s been a plethora of articles and tutorials on advanced Machine Learning topics. There is at least a large section of specifics and tutorials on how machine learning works and what libraries are best to use. However, I’ve noticed that there’s not much out there for those just starting out. So, that’s the goal of this article. We will start from the beginning and learn the very basics. First, we will discuss just a brief overview of what machine learning is and why it’s important, and then we will look at three of the types of machine learning.