Popeyes' chicken sandwich is so popular it's adding nuggets to the menu
After the wild success of its chicken sandwich, Popeyes is adding more poultry to its menu with the launch of nuggets. The item will be available starting July 27 to Popeyes customers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The nuggets will essentially be smaller, bun-less versions of the sandwich. Like the chicken used in the company's popular sandwich, the nuggets are breaded in buttermilk and fried.www.actionnewsnow.com
Comments / 0