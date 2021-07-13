Cancel
Popeyes' chicken sandwich is so popular it's adding nuggets to the menu

By By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business
actionnewsnow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the wild success of its chicken sandwich, Popeyes is adding more poultry to its menu with the launch of nuggets. The item will be available starting July 27 to Popeyes customers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The nuggets will essentially be smaller, bun-less versions of the sandwich. Like the chicken used in the company's popular sandwich, the nuggets are breaded in buttermilk and fried.

