Lewes, DE

Sharing the roads at Sesame Street by the Sea

By Dave Frederick
Cape Gazette
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharing the road - Lewes running races staged at Irish Eyes thanks to the graciousness of Charlene and Tom Jones, who support all community causes, had to move off Anglers Road because that morning culture didn’t like being inconvenienced by the fitness crowd, who can be annoying if you’re not one of them. And as I often joke, “Running ain’t a real sport like fishing,” just keeping my eye on an outrigger making sure a flying green hoochie hasn’t been cast at my head. Some walkers of small designer dogs suggested to Tim Bamforth Sunday morning that he should take his races to the trail system and go annoy birdwatchers and bikers. Sesame Street by the Sea down to Bethany has become a running mecca and is a factor when families choose vacation destinations. Back in the bygone days, there were races on golf courses. Why not get out there and annoy a few duffers on the weekends even though running is not a real sport like golf?

www.capegazette.com

