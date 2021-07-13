Canadian Dollar: Barclays & Goldman Sachs Views on the Looming Taper

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 223.11 ($2.91).