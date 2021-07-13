China’s greenhouse gas emissions for cropping systems from 1978–2016

The French company that co-owns a nuclear power plant in China said yesterday that they would shut down a nuclear power plant if they could due to damage there, but the Chinese operator at the Taishan Nuclear Power plant doesn’t consider the incident, now underway for more than a month, to be critical enough to warrant a shut-down. In June, French company Framatome warned of an “imminent radiological threat”; that was followed up by a statement by the Chinese nuclear safety administration that said there was an “increased level of radioactivity in the primary circuit of the two reactors due to damaged fuel rods”, but added they didn’t see the issue as concerning. A spokesperson for Electricite de France (EDF) said yesterday that while it was “not an emergency situation” at the nuclear power plant yet, they did say it was a “serious situation that is evolving.” Framatome is a subsidiary of EDF. In June, EDF reached out to the United States to help in dealing with the situation there.