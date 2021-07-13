Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Earth Science

CO emission accounts of Russia’s constituent entities 2005–2019

By Huijuan Xiao, Weichen Zhao, Yuli Shan, Dabo Guan
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstituent entities which make up Russia have wide-ranging powers and are considered as important policymakers and implementers of climate change mitigation. Formulation of CO2 emission inventories for Russia’s constituent entities is the priority step in achieving emission reduction. Russia is the world’s largest exporter of oil and gas combined and the fourth biggest CO2 emitter, so it’s efforts in mitigating CO2 emissions are globally significant in curbing climate change. However, the existing emission inventories only present national CO2 emissions; the subnational emission details are missing. In addition, the emission factors are not country-specific and energy activity data by fossil energy types and sectors are not sufficiently detailed. In this study, the CO2 emission inventories of Russia and its 82 constituent entities from 2005 to 2019 are constructed. The emission inventories include energy-related emissions with 89 socio-economic sectors and 17 energy types and process-related emissions. The uniformly formatted emission inventories can be a reference for in-depth analysis of emission characteristics and emission-related studies of Russia.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Co2 Emissions#Russian#Iea#Cdiac#Eia#British Petroleum#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Earth Science
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
News Break
United Nations
Related
SportsAOL Corp

'Russia' continues to make mockery of Olympic ban

TOKYO — Four guys from Russia, wearing Russian colors, climbed up a podium to receive gold medals and listen to a Russian song right after a few onlookers chanted, “Rus-SEE-a, Rus-SEE-a,” the forever Russian chant. Russia, however, didn’t win the men’s gymnastics team event here Monday. Nope. Not at all....
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

250 M1 Abrams Headed to Russia’s Doorstep

In a recent tweet, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced that Poland would acquire 250 M1A2 Abrams SEPv3, currently the most advanced version of the venerable M1 Abrams in production. Błaszczak minced no words when describing the usefulness of the Abrams platform, stating that the “Abrams will be stationed in eastern Poland. This is the best way to strengthen our defense potential.”
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Iran anger at US, European support for opposition group

BERLIN (AP) — The Iranian government has expressed anger over the appearance of senior European and U.S. politicians at a rally in support of an opposition group that has long sought to overthrow Iran’s theocratic rulers — and which was once considered a terror organization by the West. Iran’s official...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yellen urges EU to back global tax deal, consider more fiscal support

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged European Union countries on Monday to sign on to a global deal to revamp corporate taxation, keep fiscal support through 2022 and consider more spending in the face of COVID-19 uncertainty. "We need sustainable sources of revenue that do...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Russia’s New Fighter Uncovered for the First Time

Our full analysis on the first uncovered images of Russia's "Checkmate" single-engine fighter concept. he biggest story going in the military aviation world right now is Russia's new light-to-medium-weight fighter that has been hyped-up by what seems to have been an incredibly effective and glitzy media campaign. Now, for the first time, we have gotten a look at the design in an uncovered state prior to its official unveiling. You can read our prior analysis of Russia's "Checkmate" fighter, which appears to be a Sukhoi product, by clicking here.
Marketsspglobal.com

China's carbon trading system to crack down on emissions data falsification

China's regulations for carbon trading and emissions allowance management will include the legal framework to penalize data falsification and allow for tighter government supervision of emissions trading, which is expected to begin "very soon," government officials said at a media briefing on July 14. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts,...
Energy Industrywtvbam.com

Explainer: China’s national emissions trading scheme (ETS)

BEIJING (Reuters) – China expects trading to commence on its long awaited national carbon emissions trading scheme (ETS) this month, and sources aware of the plans expect a launch ceremony to be held on Friday. The world’s top greenhouse gas emitter’s nationwide scheme had been repeatedly delayed, due partly to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

BoE's Bailey sees deadlock with EU on City of London access

LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday he saw no sign that the European Union was prepared to reopen its doors to British financial services exports following the United Kingdom’s departure from the bloc’s single market. More than six months since Brexit largely severed the City...
BusinessBloomberg

The Unlikely Road to Riches for Russia’s Newest Billionaire

Igor Shilov, who started out selling mink fur hats and other goods in Siberia, has just become a billionaire as his health-care company went public in Russia. Shilov is worth $1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after United Medical Group CY PLC was valued at $1.1 billion in its initial public offering. After the IPO, the 58-year-old entrepreneur owns about 55% of the firm, which operates under the brand European Medical Center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy