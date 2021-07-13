CO emission accounts of Russia’s constituent entities 2005–2019

Constituent entities which make up Russia have wide-ranging powers and are considered as important policymakers and implementers of climate change mitigation. Formulation of CO2 emission inventories for Russia’s constituent entities is the priority step in achieving emission reduction. Russia is the world’s largest exporter of oil and gas combined and the fourth biggest CO2 emitter, so it’s efforts in mitigating CO2 emissions are globally significant in curbing climate change. However, the existing emission inventories only present national CO2 emissions; the subnational emission details are missing. In addition, the emission factors are not country-specific and energy activity data by fossil energy types and sectors are not sufficiently detailed. In this study, the CO2 emission inventories of Russia and its 82 constituent entities from 2005 to 2019 are constructed. The emission inventories include energy-related emissions with 89 socio-economic sectors and 17 energy types and process-related emissions. The uniformly formatted emission inventories can be a reference for in-depth analysis of emission characteristics and emission-related studies of Russia.