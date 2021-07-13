Reply to: “Questions remain about the biolability of dissolved black carbon along the combustion continuum”
Replying to S. Wagner et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24477-y (2021) Black carbon (BC) is broadly defined as the product of incomplete biomass and fossil fuel combustion, including biochar and soot1. While this definition is intuitively clear, the exact chemical composition and structure of this ubiquitous material are difficult to differentiate. With many proposed pathways of BC formation, it is now well accepted that BC is carbon-rich, structurally condensed, and contains abundant aromatic compounds such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). The terminology of BC has also been confused with pyrogenic carbon (PyC) and elemental carbon (EC). We feel that PyC is probably the best description of this material that eliminates the confusion based on its chemical composition that has never been precisely determined.www.nature.com
