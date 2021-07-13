Pollution from hydrogen fuel could widen inequality

National Centre for Atmospheric Science, University of York, Heslington, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hydrogen holds promise as a clean, low-carbon fuel (see, for example, go.nature.com/3arm2nq). But under current plans — including those in the United Kingdom’s sixth carbon budget (see go.nature.com/3hjkgvp) — the gas would be mostly burnt in engines and boilers rather than being used in fuel cells. The burning of hydrogen generates toxic nitrogen oxides (NOx) as well as steam (Y. B. Zel’dovich Acta Physicochimica URSS 11, 577–628; 1946). This pollution could disproportionately impact the urban poor.