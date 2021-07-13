Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Pollution from hydrogen fuel could widen inequality

By Alastair Lewis, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 14 days ago

National Centre for Atmospheric Science, University of York, Heslington, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hydrogen holds promise as a clean, low-carbon fuel (see, for example, go.nature.com/3arm2nq). But under current plans — including those in the United Kingdom’s sixth carbon budget (see go.nature.com/3hjkgvp) — the gas would be mostly burnt in engines and boilers rather than being used in fuel cells. The burning of hydrogen generates toxic nitrogen oxides (NOx) as well as steam (Y. B. Zel’dovich Acta Physicochimica URSS 11, 577–628; 1946). This pollution could disproportionately impact the urban poor.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Fuel#Pollution#Fuel Efficiency#Fuel Cells#University Of York#Acta#Urss#Nox#No2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
CarsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

The Everlasting, Nearly Emission Free Stirling Engine

The stirling engine is a closed-cycle reciprocating external heat engine that converts heat into useful mechanical work. It was originally invented to compete with the steam engine, but due to its various limitations, even after many years, the Stirling engine has not seen mass-market adoption and is only used in a few specialized applications.
Energy Industrywskg.org

Researchers Identify Battery Alternative To Slow Climate Change

LONG ISLAND, NY (WSHU)—The U.S. has a wave of hydro, solar wind energy projects in the works. To harness renewable energy, developers will need better battery storage. But the parts needed are expensive and hard to find. The author of a study at Brookhaven National Lab on Long Island might have found a cheaper alternative that’s also safe for the environment.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

BP joins zero-carbon shipping initiative

The centre aims to develop zero-carbon solutions for an industry that for decades has relied on fuel oil as its primary means of propulsion. BP has agreed to come on board as a strategic partner of the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, the UK major reported on July 27.
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Solving the Plastic Shortage With an Efficient New Chemical Catalyst

In a year that has already battered manufacturing supply chains, yet another shortage is complicating manufacturers’ and consumers’ lives: plastics, and the food packaging, automotive components, clothing, medical and lab equipment and countless other items that rely on them. But a new chemical catalyst developed at the University of Michigan...
Industryngtnews.com

Air Products and Cummins Boost Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Deployments

Under a new memorandum of understanding, Air Products and Cummins Inc are working together to accelerate the integration of hydrogen fuel cell trucks in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Cummins will provide hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrains integrated into selected OEM partners’ heavy-duty trucks for Air Products, as Air Products begins the process of converting its global fleet of distribution vehicles to hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
Industryflyertalk.com

Could a Fuel Shortage Affect the Airlines?

With commercial aviation recovering at a blistering pace, is a jet fuel shortage on the horizon for airlines? American Airlines is warning pilots about potential fuel shortages in the Western United States, while asking them to save gas wherever they can. Even though all three U.S.-based legacy carriers were optimistic...
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Converting renewable electricity into stable molecules could provide long-term energy storage

For renewable energy and energy storage technologies, variation is the name of the game. The intensity of the natural resources that provide renewable energy varies from day to day, as well as season to season. Spring brings high winds to scour the deserts and fills rivers with snowmelt. Summer is synonymous with long sunlit hours before the days shorten as fall transitions into winter.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Ballard to Provide Fuel Cell System for Fusion-Fuel's H2Evora Hydrogen Production Project in Portugal

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced that it has received a purchase order for one of its 200-kilowatt (kW) FCwaveTM fuel cell modules from Fusion-Fuel, an innovative green hydrogen solutions company headquartered in Portugal (www.fusion-fuel.eu; Nasdaq: HTOO), to be integrated into Fusion-Fuel's H2Evora project in the Évora region of Portugal. The H2Evora project will use Fusion-Fuel's new HEVO electrolyzer design to produce green hydrogen that will power the FCwaveTM module for generation of zero-emission electricity. Ballard plans to deliver the FCwaveTM module to Fusion-Fuel this year.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Fuel Tech (FTEK) Awarded Air Pollution Control Orders Totaling $4.5 Million

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today announced the receipt of multiple air pollution control (APC) contracts from customers in Korea, North America, and Europe. These awards have an aggregate value of approximately $4.5 million.
Industrypioneerpublishers.com

The many colors of hydrogen

I had been following the development of a “hydrogen economy” out of the corner of my eye, but I was caught flat-footed when a friend asked me: “What’s the difference between green and blue hydrogen?”. I didn’t know it came in colors. So, I dug into this question and found...
Economyjust-auto.com

Hyzon lightens truck hydrogen storage

Hyzon Motors said it had developed a new onboard hydrogen storage system capable of reducing weight and manufacturing cost of commercial vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells. The patent-pending onboard storage integrates lightweight composite materials with the system’s metal frame. It has the potential to reduce the overall weight of...
Dover Plains, NYtricornernews.com

Cricket Valley partners with GE to convert to green hydrogen fuel

DOVER PLAINS — Several months since the controversial Cricket Valley Energy Center (CVEC) last made headlines, the Dover Plains natural gas power plant announced on Thursday, July 15, that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with General Electric (GE), to help reduce carbon emissions at CVEC’s combined cycle power plant by converting it to a green hydrogen-fueled power plant.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Fuel-Cell Dornier 328 To Use Universal Hydrogen’s Capsules

Universal Hydrogen is to work with Deutsche Aircraft to incorporate its modular hydrogen capsule technology into the German manufacturer’s planned Dornier 328 fuel-cell propulsion demonstrator. Deutsche Aircraft, which is working to return the regional turboprop to production as the updated 328eco... Subscription Required. Fuel-Cell Dornier 328 To Use Universal Hydrogen’s...
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

Wärtsilä Conducts Full-Scale Engine Tests Using Hydrogen and Ammonia Fuel

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has recently completed full-scale engine tests using hydrogen and ammonia fuel, describing the tests as key to decarbonizing the energy and marine sectors. The tests were carried out at Wärtsilä’s engine laboratory in Vaasa, Finland, to assess the optimum engine parameters for running the fuels. The...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Regional Airliner Sector Embracing Hydrogen Fuel-cell Propulsion

The regional airline sector is becoming a hotbed of propulsion innovation, with airlines and manufacturers embracing the conversion of their turboprops to hydrogen-electric powertrains. U.S. startup Universal Hydrogen (UH2) has signed letters of intent (LOI) with Icelandair Group, Air Nostrum and... Regional Airliner Sector Embracing Hydrogen Fuel-cell Propulsion is available...
MotorsportsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Opinion: Why hydrogen could be the future of Formula 1

Sustainable fuels await for F1, but managing director Ross Brawn suggests hydrogen could be the next step. You could say that Formula 1 has a spring in its step. This weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone will introduce an experimental new format, with qualifying as we know it taking place this evening ahead of a short sprint race on Saturday to set the grid for Sunday’s race proper.

Comments / 0

Community Policy