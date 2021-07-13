Cancel
A tail of two goldfish past, present | Life Happens

By WILLIAM J. DAGENDESH
Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn February, my sister Laurie’s pet koi goldfish, Charlie and Lola, left this world for that great sushi restaurant in the sky. According to Laurie, Lola died first, probably from natural causes, and Charlie followed her shortly after, most likely from a broken heart. There were no tears, just fond memories of these koi who provided Laurie with eight years of joy. Our fondest memory is having watched them grow from mere minnows to the seemingly steroid-induced goldfish we came to know and love.

gazette.com

