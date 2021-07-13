Notebook: Fall prep sports — including football, soccer and volleyball — set to begin in early August

Top-seeded Latrobe snapped its lengthy title drought last Wednesday, as the Jethawks scored six times in the first inning en route to a lopsided 9-1 home victory against No. 3 Yough in the District 31 American Legion Baseball Championship. The victory secured the fourth title in Jethawks’ history, with previous championships coming in 2009, 1993, and 1992. The Jethawks received another stellar outing from their starting pitcher, as Payton Henry went the distance, allowing just one run on five hits and one walk, along with five strikeouts. Offensively, almost all of the Jethawks’ damage was done in the opening frame, as the team sent 10 hitters to the plate. Pacing the Latrobe attack was Erick Batista, who reached in all four of his plate appearances and also scored twice. Additionally, Clay Petrosky drew a pair of walks and reached on an error, scoring two runs, while Vinny Amatucci and Rayce King each had two RBI efforts. Both Latrobe and Yough, as well as third-place finisher Young Township, advanced to the Region 7 Tournament over the weekend. In pool play, Latrobe lost to Claysburg 7-4 on Saturday, but rebounded with a win against Young Township, 8-2. The Renegades previously defeated Beech Creek 6-1. Meanwhile, Yough captured wins against St. Michael, 2-0, and Bedford, 11-2.