Notebook: Fall prep sports — including football, soccer and volleyball — set to begin in early August

By Danny Summers danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com
Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of the 2021-22 Colorado High School Activities Association fall prep sports season is less than three weeks away. According to the CHSAA website, boys’ golf can hold its first practices on Aug. 2. The first matches can be played as early as Aug. 5. All other fall sports...

