Former South African president Jacob Zuma was in court on Monday, as protests against his detainment saw six people killed and more than 200 arrested across the country.The former president was in court to challenge a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court for failing to testify before a state-backed inquiry into allegations of high-level corruption between 2009 and 2018.It is alleged that Zuma allowed three Indian businessmen to pillage state resources and exercise influence over the government during his presidency.Despite denying any wrongdoing, Zuma turned himself in to the Estcourt Correctional Centre last Wednesday to begin serving his custodial...