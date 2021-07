More large-scale trials should be carried on the effectiveness of public health measures designed to contain coronavirus as the country tries to return to normality, a government adviser has warned.Professor Graham Medley, a member of the Sage group, said arguments about the impact of some interventions could have been resolved by now if there had been more tests.He told the Independent that such trials “are difficult to do in politically-charged environments and during an epidemic, but that is exactly when they are most needed”.He added: “We have done very few proper randomised controlled trials of public health interventions....