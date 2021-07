The chief executive of Tobacco firm Philip Morris International (PMI) has called for the government in the UK to ban cigarettes within the next ten years.Jacek Olczak said the company, which produces the Marlboro brand of cigarettes could “see the world without cigarettes … and actually, the sooner it happens, the better it is for everyone.”Mr Olczak explained how he feels that cigarettes should be treated like petrol cars, the sale of which is to be banned from 2030.Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph Mr Olczak said that government action would help to end the confusion currently felt by smokers, some...