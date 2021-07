The government is planning to push ahead with its cut to universal credit without any idea of the impact it will have on claimants, ministers have admitted.In response to a series of parliamentary questions submitted by Labour, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) claimed it was “not possible to produce a robust estimate of [the effect of] removing the £20 uplift on levels of in-work poverty or on child poverty”.And asked repeatedly about the cut’s effect on regional inequality, material deprivation, women, ethnic minorities, and the levels of debt claimants would have to take on to survive, DWP minister...