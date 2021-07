Being driven by instinct can be important when making business decisions, but for a reasoned approach, data must be involved. Being information-driven provides a wide range of benefits to businesses, allowing them to not only be confident in the decisions they make but also in providing quantitative results by which to measure and further improve the wider business strategy. However, an information-driven culture is not established overnight. Businesses need to plan accordingly and leadership buy-in needs to permeate throughout the business for this approach to be successful.