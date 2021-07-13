Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The impact of a closed-loop thalamocortical model on the spatiotemporal dynamics of cortical and thalamic traveling waves

By Sayak Bhattacharya, Matthieu B. L. Cauchois, Pablo A. Iglesias, Zhe Sage Chen
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePropagation of activity in spatially structured neuronal networks has been observed in awake, anesthetized, and sleeping brains. How these wave patterns emerge and organize across brain structures, and how network connectivity affects spatiotemporal neural activity remains unclear. Here, we develop a computational model of a two-dimensional thalamocortical network, which gives rise to emergent traveling waves similar to those observed experimentally. We illustrate how spontaneous and evoked oscillatory activity in space and time emerge using a closed-loop thalamocortical architecture, sustaining smooth waves in the cortex and staggered waves in the thalamus. We further show that intracortical and thalamocortical network connectivity, cortical excitation/inhibition balance, and thalamocortical or corticothalamic delay can independently or jointly change the spatiotemporal patterns (radial, planar and rotating waves) and characteristics (speed, direction, and frequency) of cortical and thalamic traveling waves. Computer simulations predict that increased thalamic inhibition induces slower cortical frequencies and that enhanced cortical excitation increases traveling wave speed and frequency. Overall, our results provide insight into the genesis and sustainability of thalamocortical spatiotemporal patterns, showing how simple synaptic alterations cause varied spontaneous and evoked wave patterns. Our model and simulations highlight the need for spatially spread neural recordings to uncover critical circuit mechanisms for brain functions.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wave Model#Dyn#Temporal#The Dynamics#Wave Propagation#Theta#Multielectrode Array#Eeg#Multisite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Antimicrobial and cytotoxic activity of green synthesis silver nanoparticles targeting skin and soft tissue infectious agents

Combining traditional medicine with nanotechnology therefore opens the door to innovative strategies for treating skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs) and also contributes to the fight against the rise of antimicrobial resistance. Acanthospermum australe (Loefl.) Kuntze is a medicinal plant used by indigenous peoples in northeastern Argentina to treat SSTIs. Spherical and stable silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) of 14 ± 2 nm were synthesized from the aqueous extract of A. australe and silver nitrate. The antimicrobial activity against main species causing SSTIs and cytotoxicity on peripheral blood mononuclear cells of AgNP solution and its synthesis components were evaluated. Compared to its synthesis components, AgNP solution showed greater antimicrobial activity and lower cytotoxicity. The antimicrobial activity of AgNPs was due to the silver and not to the metabolites of the aqueous extract present on the surface of the nanoparticles. The plant extract played an important role in the formation of stable AgNPs and acted as a modulator of cytotoxic and immune responses.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Comparison of liver biopsies before and after direct-acting antiviral therapy for hepatitis C and correlation with clinical outcome

Direct-acting antivirals (DAA) have replaced interferon (IFN)-based therapies for hepatitis C virus. In this retrospective clinical study, we examined differences in histopathologic features in paired liver biopsies collected from the same patient before and after DAA and correlated these findings with clinical outcome. Biopsies (n = 19) were evaluated by quantitative imaging analysis to measure steatosis and fibrosis. Most patients had decreased steatosis in their post-treatment, follow-up biopsies. However, one patient had a striking increase in steatosis (from 0.86 to 6.32%) and later developed decompensated cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This patient had a marked increase in fibrosis between biopsies, with a CPA of 6.74 to 32.02. Another patient, who already had bridging fibrosis at the time of her pre-treatment biopsy, developed cholangiocarcinoma after DAA. Even though the overall inflammatory activity in the post-treatment biopsies significantly decreased after treatment, 60% of patients had persistent portal lymphocytic inflammation. In summary, DAAs decreased steatosis and hepatic inflammation in most patients, although some may have persistence of lymphocytic portal inflammation. Patients known to have advanced fibrosis at treatment initiation and who have other risk factors for ongoing liver injury, such as steatosis, should be followed closely for the development of adverse outcomes, such as portal hypertension and primary liver cancers.
ScienceNature.com

Effective variant filtering and expected candidate variant yield in studies of rare human disease

In studies of families with rare disease, it is common to screen for de novo mutations, as well as recessive or dominant variants that explain the phenotype. However, the filtering strategies and software used to prioritize high-confidence variants vary from study to study. In an effort to establish recommendations for rare disease research, we explore effective guidelines for variant (SNP and INDEL) filtering and report the expected number of candidates for de novo dominant, recessive, and autosomal dominant modes of inheritance. We derived these guidelines using two large family-based cohorts that underwent whole-genome sequencing, as well as two family cohorts with whole-exome sequencing. The filters are applied to common attributes, including genotype-quality, sequencing depth, allele balance, and population allele frequency. The resulting guidelines yield ~10 candidate SNP and INDEL variants per exome, and 18 per genome for recessive and de novo dominant modes of inheritance, with substantially more candidates for autosomal dominant inheritance. For family-based, whole-genome sequencing studies, this number includes an average of three de novo, ten compound heterozygous, one autosomal recessive, four X-linked variants, and roughly 100 candidate variants following autosomal dominant inheritance. The slivar software we developed to establish and rapidly apply these filters to VCF files is available at https://github.com/brentp/slivar under an MIT license, and includes documentation and recommendations for best practices for rare disease analysis.
CancerNature.com

Lack of intrafollicular memory CD4 + T cells is predictive of early clinical failure in newly diagnosed follicular lymphoma

Despite a characteristic indolent course, a substantial subset of follicular lymphoma (FL) patients has an early relapse with a poor outcome. Cells in the microenvironment may be a key contributor to treatment failure. We used a discovery and validation study design to identify microenvironmental determinants of early failure and then integrated these results into the FLIPI. In total, 496 newly diagnosed FL grade 1–3 A patients who were prospectively enrolled into the MER cohort from 2002 to 2012 were evaluated. Tissue microarrays were stained for CD4, CD8, FOXP3, CD32b, CD14, CD68, CD70, SIRP-α, TIM3, PD-1, and PD-L1. Early failure was defined as failing to achieve event-free survival at 24 months (EFS24) in immunochemotherapy-treated patients and EFS12 in all others. CyTOF and CODEX analysis were performed to characterize intratumoral immunophenotypes. Lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression was the only predictor of early failure that replicated with a pooled OR 2.37 (95%CI 1.48–3.79). We next developed a bio-clinical risk model (BioFLIPI), where lack of CD4 intrafollicular expression moved patients up one FLIPI risk group, adding a new fourth high-risk group. Compared with BioFLIPI score of 1, patients with a score of 2 (OR 2.17; 95% CI 1.08–4.69), 3 (OR 3.53; 95% CI 1.78–7.54), and 4 (OR 8.92; 95% CI 4.00–21.1) had increasing risk of early failure. The favorable intrafollicular CD4 T cells were identified as activated central memory T cells, whose prognostic value was independent from genetic features. In conclusion, lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression predicts early failure in FL and combined with FLIPI improves identification of high-risk patients; however, independent validation is warranted.
ScienceNature.com

A simple microscopy setup for visualizing cellular responses to DNA damage at particle accelerator facilities

Cellular responses to DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) not only promote genomic integrity in healthy tissues, but also largely determine the efficacy of many DNA-damaging cancer treatments, including X-ray and particle therapies. A growing body of evidence suggests that activation of the mechanisms that detect, signal and repair DSBs may depend on the complexity of the initiating DNA lesions. Studies focusing on this, as well as on many other radiobiological questions, require reliable methods to induce DSBs of varying complexity, and to visualize the ensuing cellular responses. Accelerated particles of different energies and masses are exceptionally well suited for this task, due to the nature of their physical interactions with the intracellular environment, but visualizing cellular responses to particle-induced damage - especially in their early stages - at particle accelerator facilities, remains challenging. Here we describe a straightforward approach for real-time imaging of early response to particle-induced DNA damage. We rely on a transportable setup with an inverted fluorescence confocal microscope, tilted at a small angle relative to the particle beam, such that cells can be irradiated and imaged without any microscope or beamline modifications. Using this setup, we image and analyze the accumulation of fluorescently-tagged MDC1, RNF168 and 53BP1—key factors involved in DSB signalling—at DNA lesions induced by 254 MeV α-particles. Our results provide a demonstration of technical feasibility and reveal asynchronous initiation of accumulation of these proteins at different individual DSBs.
ScienceNature.com

Insight into diatom frustule structures using various imaging techniques

The diatom shell is an example of complex siliceous structure which is a suitable model to demonstrate the process of digging into the third dimension using modern visualization techniques. This paper demonstrates importance of a comprehensive multi-length scale approach to the bio-structures/materials with the usage of state-of-the-art imaging techniques. Imaging of diatoms applying visible light, electron and X-ray microscopy provide a deeper insight into the morphology of their frustules.
ScienceNature.com

Age-dependent appearance of SARS-CoV-2 entry sites in mouse chemosensory systems reflects COVID-19 anosmia-ageusia symptoms

COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a collective scientific effort to study its viral causing agent SARS-CoV-2. Research is focusing in particular on its infection mechanisms and on the associated-disease symptoms. Interestingly, this environmental pathogen directly affects the human chemosensory systems leading to anosmia and ageusia. Evidence for the presence of the cellular entry sites of the virus, the ACE2/TMPRSS2 proteins, has been reported in non-chemosensory cells in the rodent’s nose and mouth, missing a direct correlation between the symptoms reported in patients and the observed direct viral infection in human sensory cells. Here, mapping the gene and protein expression of ACE2/TMPRSS2 in the mouse olfactory and gustatory cells, we precisely identify the virus target cells to be of basal and sensory origin and reveal the age-dependent appearance of viral entry-sites. Our results propose an alternative interpretation of the human viral-induced sensory symptoms and give investigative perspectives on animal models.
Physicsarxiv.org

Spatiotemporal refraction of light in an epsilon-near-zero ITO layer

When light travels through a medium in which the refractive index is rapidly changing with time, the light will undergo a shift in its frequency. Large frequency shifting effects have recently been reported for transparent conductive oxides. These observations have been interpreted as emerging from temporal changes to the propagation phase in a bulk medium resulting from temporal variations in the refractive index, an effect referred to as temporal refraction. Here, we show that the frequency shift in an epsilon-near-zero (ENZ) layer made of indium tin oxide (ITO) originates not only from this bulk response, but includes a significant effect resulting from temporal changes to the spatial boundary conditions. This boundary effect can lead to a dominant opposing shift to the bulk effect for certain angles. Hence, this process gives rise to a frequency shift that can be tailored through the angle of incidence, decoupling the amplitude and phase modulation.
ScienceNature.com

Polarization-transparent silicon photonic add-drop multiplexer with wideband hitless tuneability

Flexible optical networks require reconfigurable devices with operation on a wavelength range of several tens of nanometers, hitless tuneability (i.e. transparency to other channels during reconfiguration), and polarization independence. All these requirements have not been achieved yet in a single photonic integrated device and this is the reason why the potential of integrated photonics is still largely unexploited in the nodes of optical communication networks. Here we report on a fully-reconfigurable add-drop silicon photonic filter, which can be tuned well beyond the extended C-band (almost 100 nm) in a complete hitless (>35 dB channel isolation) and polarization transparent (1.2 dB polarization dependent loss) way. This achievement is the result of blended strategies applied to the design, calibration, tuning and control of the device. Transmission quality assessment on dual polarization 100 Gbit/s (QPSK) and 200 Gbit/s (16-QAM) signals demonstrates the suitability for dynamic bandwidth allocation in core networks, backhaul networks, intra- and inter-datacenter interconnects.
ScienceAPS physics

Diffusive wave dynamics beyond the continuum limit

Scientists have observed and studied diffusive waves in contexts as disparate as population genetics and cell signaling. Often, these waves are propagated by discrete entities or agents, such as individual cells in the case of cell signaling. For a broad class of diffusive waves, we characterize the transition between the collective propagation of diffusive waves, in which the wave speed is well described by continuum theory, and the propagation of diffusive waves by individual agents. We show that this transition depends heavily on the dimensionality of the system in which the wave propagates and that disordered systems yield dynamics largely consistent with lattice systems. In some system dimensionalities, the intuition that closely packed sources more accurately mimic a continuum can be grossly violated.
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptome of rat subcortical white matter and spinal cord after spinal injury and cortical stimulation

Spinal cord injury disrupts ascending and descending neural signals causing sensory and motor dysfunction. Neuromodulation with electrical stimulation is used in both clinical and research settings to induce neural plasticity and improve functional recovery following spinal trauma. However, the mechanisms by which electrical stimulation affects recovery remain unclear. In this study we examined the effects of cortical electrical stimulation following injury on transcription at several levels of the central nervous system. We performed a unilateral, incomplete cervical spinal contusion injury in rats and delivered stimulation for one week to the contralesional motor cortex to activate the corticospinal tract and other pathways. RNA was purified from bilateral subcortical white matter and 3 levels of the spinal cord. Here we provide the complete data set in the hope that it will be useful for researchers studying electrical stimulation as a therapy to improve recovery from the deficits associated with spinal cord injury.
PhysicsNature.com

Light-induced symmetry breaking for enhancing second-harmonic generation from an ultrathin plasmonic nanocavity

Efficient frequency up-conversion of coherent light at the nanoscale is highly demanded for a variety of modern photonic applications, but it remains challenging in nanophotonics. Surface second-order nonlinearity of noble metals can be significantly boosted up by plasmon-induced field enhancement, however the related far-field second-harmonic generation (SHG) may also be quenched in highly symmetric plasmonic nanostructures despite huge near-field amplification. Here, we demonstrate that the SHG from a single gold nanosphere is significantly enhanced when tightly coupled to a metal film, even in the absence of a plasmon resonance at the SH frequency. The light-induced electromagnetic asymmetry in the nanogap junction efficiently suppresses the cancelling of locally generated SHG fields and the SH emission is further amplified through preferential coupling to the bright, bonding dipolar resonance mode of the nanocavity. The far-field SHG conversion efficiency of up to \(3.56\times 10^{-7}\) W−1 is demonstrated from a single gold nanosphere of 100 nm diameter, two orders of magnitude higher than for complex double-resonant plasmonic nanostructures. Such highly efficient SHG from a metal nanocavity also constitutes an ultrasensitive nonlinear nanoprobe to map the distribution of longitudinal vectorial light fields in nanophotonic systems.
ScienceNature.com

Allele frequency differentiation at height-associated SNPs among continental human populations

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Methods to detect polygenic adaptation have recently been shown to be sensitive to uncorrected stratification in GWAS, thereby casting doubts on whether polygenic adaptation is prevalent among humans. Consistent with a signal of adaptation at human height loci, the mean FST among African, East Asian, and European populations was shown to be significantly higher at height-associated SNPs than that at non-associated SNPs. This conclusion was reached, however, using height-associated SNPs ascertained from a GWAS design impacted by residual confounding due to uncorrected stratification. Specifically, we show here that the estimated effect sizes are significantly correlated with population structure across continents, potentially explaining the elevated differentiation previously reported. We alleviated these concerns of confounding by ascertaining height-associated SNPs from two biobank GWAS (UK Biobank, UKB, and Biobank Japan, BBJ), where measures to control for confounding in GWAS are more effective. Consistent with a global signature of polygenic adaptation, we found that compared to non-associated SNPs, frequencies of height-associated SNPs are indeed significantly more differentiated among continental populations from both the 1000 Genomes Project (p = 0.0012 for UKB and p = 0.0265 for BBJ), and the Human Genome Diversity Project (p = 0.0225 for UKB and p = 0.0032 for BBJ). However, we found no significant difference among continental populations in polygenic height scores. Through simulations, we found that polygenic score-based statistics could lose power in detecting polygenic adaptation in presence of independent converging selections, thereby potentially explaining the inconsistent results based on FST and polygenic scores.
ScienceNature.com

Medial prefrontal cortex (A32 and A25) projections in the common marmoset: a subcortical anterograde study

This study was aimed at establishing the subcorticals substrates of the cognitive and visceromotor circuits of the A32 and A25 cortices of the medial prefrontal cortex and their projections and interactions with subcortical complexes in the common marmoset monkey (Callithrix jacchus). The study was primarily restricted to the nuclei of the diencephalon and amygdala. The common marmoset is a neotropical primate of the new world, and the absence of telencephalic gyrus favors the mapping of neuronal fibers. The biotinylated dextran amine was employed as an anterograde tracer. There was an evident pattern of rostrocaudal distribution of fibers within the subcortical nuclei, with medial orientation. Considering this distribution, fibers originating from the A25 cortex were found to be more clustered in the diencephalon and amygdala than those originating in the A32 cortex. Most areas of the amygdala received fibers from both cortices. In the diencephalon, all regions received projections from the A32, while the A25 fibers were restricted to the thalamus, hypothalamus, and epithalamus at different densities. Precise deposits of neuronal tracers provided here may significantly contribute to expand our understanding of specific connectivity among the medial prefrontal cortex with limbic regions and diencephalic areas, key elements to the viscerocognitive process.
ScienceNature.com

Three-dimensional CRISPR screening reveals epigenetic interaction with anti-angiogenic therapy

Angiogenesis underlies development, physiology and pathogenesis of cancer, eye and cardiovascular diseases. Inhibiting aberrant angiogenesis using anti-angiogenic therapy (AAT) has been successful in the clinical treatment of cancer and eye diseases. However, resistance to AAT inevitably occurs and its molecular basis remains poorly understood. Here, we uncover molecular modifiers of the blood endothelial cell (EC) response to a widely used AAT bevacizumab by performing a pooled genetic screen using three-dimensional microcarrier-based cell culture and CRISPR–Cas9. Functional inhibition of the epigenetic reader BET family of proteins BRD2/3/4 shows unexpected mitigating effects on EC survival and/or proliferation upon VEGFA blockade. Moreover, transcriptomic and pathway analyses reveal an interaction between epigenetic regulation and anti-angiogenesis, which may affect chromosomal structure and activity in ECs via the cell cycle regulator CDC25B phosphatase. Collectively, our findings provide insight into epigenetic regulation of the EC response to VEGFA blockade and may facilitate development of quality biomarkers and strategies for overcoming resistance to AAT.
ChemistryNature.com

Bandgap control in two-dimensional semiconductors via coherent doping of plasmonic hot electrons

Bandgap control is of central importance for semiconductor technologies. The traditional means of control is to dope the lattice chemically, electrically or optically with charge carriers. Here, we demonstrate a widely tunable bandgap (renormalisation up to 550 meV at room-temperature) in two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors by coherently doping the lattice with plasmonic hot electrons. In particular, we integrate tungsten-disulfide (WS2) monolayers into a self-assembled plasmonic crystal, which enables coherent coupling between semiconductor excitons and plasmon resonances. Accompanying this process, the plasmon-induced hot electrons can repeatedly fill the WS2 conduction band, leading to population inversion and a significant reconstruction in band structures and exciton relaxations. Our findings provide an effective measure to engineer optical responses of 2D semiconductors, allowing flexibilities in design and optimisation of photonic and optoelectronic devices.
WildlifeNature.com

A comprehensive annotation dataset of intact LTR retrotransposons of 300 plant genomes

LTR retrotransposons (LTR-RTs) are ubiquitous and represent the dominant repeat element in plant genomes, playing important roles in functional variation, genome plasticity and evolution. With the advent of new sequencing technologies, a growing number of whole-genome sequences have been made publicly available, making it possible to carry out systematic analyses of LTR-RTs. However, a comprehensive and unified annotation of LTR-RTs in plant groups is still lacking. Here, we constructed a plant intact LTR-RTs dataset, which is designed to classify and annotate intact LTR-RTs with a standardized procedure. The dataset currently comprises a total of 2,593,685 intact LTR-RTs from genomes of 300 plant species representing 93 families of 46 orders. The dataset is accompanied by sequence, diverse structural and functional annotation, age determination and classification information associated with the LTR-RTs. This dataset will contribute valuable resources for investigating the evolutionary dynamics and functional implications of LTR-RTs in plant genomes.
PhysicsNature.com

Detecting photoelectrons from spontaneously formed excitons

Excitons, quasiparticles of electrons and holes bound by Coulombic attraction, are created transiently by light and play an important role in optoelectronics, photovoltaics and photosynthesis. They are also predicted to form spontaneously in a small-gap semiconductor or a semimetal, leading to a Bose–Einstein condensate at low temperature, but there has not been any direct evidence of this effect so far. Here we detect the photoemission signal from spontaneously formed excitons in a debated excitonic insulator candidate, Ta2NiSe5. Our symmetry-selective angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy reveals a characteristic excitonic feature above the transition temperature, which provides detailed properties of excitons, such as the anisotropic Bohr radius. The present result provides evidence for so-called preformed excitons and guarantees the excitonic insulator nature of Ta2NiSe5 at low temperature.
ScienceNature.com

Polarization-insensitive GaN metalenses at visible wavelengths

The growth of wide-bandgap materials on patterned substrates has revolutionized the means with which we can improve the light output power of gallium nitride (GaN) light-emitting diodes (LEDs). Conventional patterned structure inspection usually relies on an expensive vacuum-system-required scanning electron microscope (SEM) or optical microscope (OM) with bulky objectives. On the other hand, ultra-thin metasurfaces have been widely used in widespread applications, especially for converging lenses. In this study, we propose newly developed, highly efficient hexagon-resonated elements (HREs) combined with gingerly selected subwavelength periods of the elements for the construction of polarization-insensitive metalenses of high performance. Also, the well-developed fabrication techniques have been employed to realize the high-aspect-ratio metalenses working at three distinct wavelengths of 405, 532, and 633 nm with respective diffraction-limited focusing efficiencies of 93%, 86%, and 92%. The 1951 United States Air Force (USAF) test chart has been chosen to characterize the imaging capability. All of the images formed by the 405-nm-designed metalens show exceptional clear line features, and the smallest resolvable features are lines with widths of 870 nm. To perform the inspection capacity for patterned substrates, for the proof of concept, a commercially available patterned sapphire substrate (PSS) for the growth of the GaN LEDs has been opted and carefully examined by the high-resolution SEM system. With the appropriately chosen metalenses at the desired wavelength, the summits of structures in the PSS can be clearly observed in the images. The PSS imaging qualities taken by the ultra-thin and light-weight metalenses with a numerical aperture (NA) of 0.3 are comparable to those seen by an objective with the NA of 0.4. This work can pioneer semiconductor manufacturing to choose the polarization-insensitive GaN metalenses to inspect the patterned structures instead of using the SEM or the bulky and heavy conventional objectives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy