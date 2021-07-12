Jayson Tatum addresses relationship with Jaylen Brown, being face of Celtics

Sometimes, the loudest voices in the room can shift the debate with their rancor, but that doesn’t mean they are in the majority — or even close to it. And that seems to be the case with fan appetite for dealing Boston Celtics All-Star wing Jaylen Brown for (allegedly) disgruntled Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard. The Celtics Wire polled readers on Friday regarding a potential trade that would swap Brown for Lillard, and while we expected fans to prefer retaining the services of the young rising star over the aging if better now Blazer star, we did not expect such robust support given the loudness of those who would deal Brown.