Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jayson Tatum addresses relationship with Jaylen Brown, being face of Celtics

By Scott Mc Laughlin
Posted by 
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 16 days ago

With some talk this offseason that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown may not have the best relationship, Tatum addressed that topic in a recent interview with the Boston Globe and said the two are still pushing each other to get better.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
977
Followers
4K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Boston#The Boston Globe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Celtics Trade Rumors

The Boston Celtics were among the most-disappointing teams in the NBA this past season, losing in the first round of the playoffs. Boston entered the 2020-21 season with NBA Finals hopes, though the Celtics never came together like an elite team. Now, the franchise is undergoing some major changes this offseason.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fans have little appetite for dealing Celtics wing Jaylen Brown for Portland's Damian Lillard in new poll

Sometimes, the loudest voices in the room can shift the debate with their rancor, but that doesn’t mean they are in the majority — or even close to it. And that seems to be the case with fan appetite for dealing Boston Celtics All-Star wing Jaylen Brown for (allegedly) disgruntled Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard. The Celtics Wire polled readers on Friday regarding a potential trade that would swap Brown for Lillard, and while we expected fans to prefer retaining the services of the young rising star over the aging if better now Blazer star, we did not expect such robust support given the loudness of those who would deal Brown.
fadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAPosted by
NESN

NBA Rumors: Celtics Discussing Trade With Pacers For Myles Turner

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the Boston Celtics reportedly are engaged in trade discussions with the Indiana Pacers. And no surprise here, but the deal would be centered around Myles Turner, whom Boston has been linked to the last three offseasons. “The Pacers and Celtics have indeed...
NBAPosted by
NESN

Jayson Tatum (Finally) Addresses Celtics’ Brad Stevens-Danny Ainge Shakeup

Did Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Get Booed During MLB All-Star Game Introductions?. Jayson Tatum hasn’t said much about Boston Celtics matters, which might impact his future heavily. That is until now. The C’s forward at last commented on Boston’s recent shakeup, in which Danny Ainge retired after 18 years as...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Jayson Tatum Reacts to Bradley Beal Trade Rumors

Bradley Beal has been a hot topic among the NBA today after a report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report stated that Beal would consider a trade request before the NBA Draft. The flood gates quickly opened with numerous fans suggested mock trades and Jason Dumas stating that if Beal does request a trade, his preferred destination would be to play with Jayson Tatum on the Celtics.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 2 untouchables in Bradley Beal trade packages

The Boston Celtics may not be coming off of their proudest of campaigns, but it still would appear that better days are ahead. Despite enduring their worst regular-season finish (36-36) since 2014-15 as well as partaking in their first Quarterfinals loss since 2015-16, when it comes to this Cs squad moving forward, there’s a ton left to be excited about.
NBANESN.com

Jayson Tatum Reacts To His Jersey Being Among NBA’s Most Popular

Jayson Tatum is on a fast track to becoming one of the NBA’s best players. The Celtics superstar, despite only having four seasons under his belt, appears to already be among the league’s most popular. The NBA on Wednesday released its list of the top 15 most popular jerseys. Tatum...
NBANECN

Celtics' Jayson Tatum Describes Adjustment to Olympic Basketball Rules

Tatum details adjustment to notable Olympic rule differences originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Team's USA's assembled group of stars didn't suddenly get worse at basketball. The U.S. men's national basketball team surprised many last week by losing back-to-back exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia as they prepare for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy