Here’s how the England team responded after players subjected to racist abuse

By Greg Evans
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

England ’s brave and inspiring men’s football team helped unite the nation this summer by reaching the final of Euro 2020 but sadly they couldn’t go all the way and were beaten by Italy .

The game went to a penalty shootout after finishing 1-1 and despite Roberto Mancini’s side missing two of their spot-kicks a trio of young England stars – Marcus Rashford , Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka – missed their penalties and the trophy went to the Azzurri.

In the aftermath, many fans were quick to heap praise on this young team who had done so much to help promote important social issues, take a stance for those fighting racial injustice and show allyship to the LGBTQ+ community. Sadly amongst this was also a downpour of racism on social media towards the three men who missed their penalties.

This has been widely condemned – with many pointing the finger at politicians and demanding that social media companies do more – with the majority of the England squad having already spoken out against the abuse they and their teammates had received, often with eloquent and astute statements.

A statement from the Football Association strongly condemned the abuse, with the official England Twitter account adding that it was “disgusted” by the racist the comments.

Here’s what the players and manager have said:

Harry Kane

Marcus Rashford

Mason Mount

Tyrone Mings

The Aston Villa defender also accused home secretary Priti Patel of “stoking the fire” after she described taking the knee as “gesture politics”.

Reece James

Jude Bellingham

Kalvin Phillips

Phil Foden

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Jadon Sancho

Gareth Southgate

Speaking in a press conference on Monday morning the England manager called the abuse “unforgivable.”

Many former England players and football clubs have also shown their support for those that were on the receiving end of the abuse.

Gary Lineker

Barcelona

Tottenham Hotspur

Rio Ferdinand

Daniel Sturridge

Ashley Young

Gary Neville

Theo Walcott

Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund

Robbie Fowler

Everton

Premier League

David Beckham

Related
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paralympian “Disgusted” After Being Told Her Sprint Uniform Was “Too Revealing”

A Paralympic athlete said she is “disgusted” after being told her sprint outfit was “too revealing.”. Olivia Breen, who represents Great Britain in the Paralympics, said she was “disgusted” after recent comments made to her during a competition. According to a report from ESPN, an England Athletics official told her that her sprint uniform was “inappropriate” and “too revealing” at the England Championships this weekend.
Societychatsports.com

England star Bukayo Saka subjected to sickening racist abuse on social media after missing from the spot during England's heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat in final of Euro 2020

Bukayo Saka has been subjected to racist abuse after he missed the last penalty in England's heartbreaking Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy. The 19-year-old Arsenal star came off the bench and took the fifth penalty during their shoot-out defeat to Italy. Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Saka's penalty which proved to...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Here’s how fans, celebrities and MPs have responded to the racist abuse hurled at Saka, Rashford and Sancho

England should feel nothing but pride for our national football after their Euro 2020 triumphs. Yet, some “fans” seem determined to cast shame over the country, pummelling the young Lions stars with racist abuse online.Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and Bukayo Saka, 19, all stepped up on Sunday night as the team’s final fate against Italy was left down to gut-wrenching penalties.Devastatingly, it wasn’t meant to be.The trophy didn’t end up “coming home” – as Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci tactfully pointed out – it went to Rome. But that doesn’t mean England doesn’t have an immense amount to...
Societyinews.co.uk

Gary Neville criticises Boris Johnson’s comments on taking the knee after England players face racist abuse

Gary Neville has hit out at Boris Johnson after a number of England players were racially abused online after their heartbreaking defeat in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. The former Manchester United and England player criticised the Prime Minister after England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were sent racist abuse on social media following the game at Wembley on Sunday night.
SoccerNewsweek

Italy Fans Parade Meghan Markle Banner as Team Crush England's Dreams

Italian soccer fans waved a banner reading "Meghan one of us" during their country's victory over England in the European Championship final. The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey of her experiences of trolling and racist abuse during her two years in Britain's royal family. A group of Italy fans...
SoccerPosted by
The Hill

World disgusted by racist abuse toward players

The sports world is reeling Monday morning after an onslaught of racist vitriol was spewed on social media toward members of England’s soccer team following Sunday’s Euro 2020 final, in which England was beaten by Italy in penalty kicks. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka — who are Black...
Premier League90min.com

The goalkeepers Arsenal should prioritise signing over Aaron Ramsdale

It seems like years since Arsenal could proudly boast a dependable number one who didn't regularly drop clangers - well, it seems like years because it is years. Argentina international Emiliano Martinez looked as though he could be the man to end all that, but for reasons very much unknown, he was flogged to Aston Villa and the rather error-prone Bernd Leno regained the gloves after recovering from injury.

