Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers Donates $1,000 To Billy The Kidden Rescue
Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers has donated $1,000 to a Virginia Beach-based kitten rescue organization after winning its 2021 Vote for a Cause competition. Every year, the Norfolk-based personal injury law firm asks community members to nominate and vote for deserving causes or organizations in Hampton Roads. This year, 1,064 people voted in the contest. Billy The Kidden Rescue received 152 votes, narrowly topping the poll and receiving the top prize of $1,000.cooperhurley.com
