Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers Donates $1,000 To Billy The Kidden Rescue

cooperhurley.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooper Hurley Injury Lawyers has donated $1,000 to a Virginia Beach-based kitten rescue organization after winning its 2021 Vote for a Cause competition. Every year, the Norfolk-based personal injury law firm asks community members to nominate and vote for deserving causes or organizations in Hampton Roads. This year, 1,064 people voted in the contest. Billy The Kidden Rescue received 152 votes, narrowly topping the poll and receiving the top prize of $1,000.

cooperhurley.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Rescue, VA
City
Charity, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Society
Norfolk, VA
Society
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Personal Injury#The Kidden Rescue#Tnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
Swimming & SurfingABC News

It's a keeper: Caeleb Dressel wins Olympic gold on his own

TOKYO -- Caeleb Dressel tossed his gold medal from a winning relay at the Tokyo Olympics to a teammate in the stands. He’s keeping his second one. Dressel edged defending champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia in a thrilling finish to win the 100-meter freestyle on Thursday and earn his first individual Olympic gold.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

CDC yet to release COVID data behind mask reversal

More than a day after issuing new guidance that vaccinated people should wear masks indoors – recommendations that are likely to affect millions of Americans in the form of private and public mask mandates – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to release the data behind its decision.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Bob Odenkirk recovering from 'heart related' issue after collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set

Actor Bob Odenkirk was stable and recovering Wednesday, a day after he collapsed on the set of his AMC series, "Better Call Saul," his representatives confirmed. Odenkirk, 58, was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and prompted worry from friends and fans as uncertainty about his condition lingered into the morning. His representatives said in a statement that he was in "stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident."
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product —...

Comments / 0

Community Policy