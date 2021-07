YORKTOWN, Ind. — A Delaware County mother is pushing for answers after her toddler suffered burns to her hands and feet while visiting a splash pad in Yorktown on Monday. On the first day to reach 90 degrees in nearly one month, Austyn Maurice took her one-year-old daughter Kai’Brea to the new splash pad at Civic Green to cool off. She said they were there for just a few minutes before her daughter cried out in agony.