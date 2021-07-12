Cancel
Environment

Western states see triple-digit temperatures as wildfires spread

By July 12, 2021
NBC News
NBC News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures in Death Valley, California, hit 130 degrees and western states are seeing a huge drought. The conditions are fueling fires and leading to bad air quality. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how the weather is affecting day to day life.July 12, 2021.

